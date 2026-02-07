Will Alabama's Charles Bediako Play Against Auburn?

It’s been a wild saga of events surrounding former G League player and Alabama basketball forward Charles Bediako’s eligibility in the NCAA, particularly in the Tide’s upcoming matchup against the Auburn Tigers. On Friday, Bediako’s hearing was finally held after much delay, and his temporary restraining order against the NCAA remains in place, granting him eligibility to play against Auburn, according to Bediako’s lawyer, Darren Heitner.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

The hearing, initially scheduled for late January, was delayed to Feb. 6 due to inclement weather, with Bediako receiving multiple 10-day restraining orders against the NCAA, allowing him to play in four games up until this point.

Tuscaloosa Circuit Court Judge Roberts presided over the case at the time, but recused himself following scrutiny of the case due to his status as a donor to the University of Alabama. Now presiding over this case, and the figure who granted Bediako’s injunction, is Judge Daniel Pruet, who also presides over the capital murder case of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles.

Over the course of this case, Bediako’s attorneys have filed several motions demanding that the NCAA grant Bediako eligibility, though the most recent filing from the Bediako camp named an Auburn basketball player as a case in point.

“Admit that you have granted eligibility to Filip Jovic,” Bediako’s attorneys demanded in a recent filing, “a current student-athlete at Auburn University and former member of Mega Basket, OKK Beograd, and OKK Spars Ilidza from Serbia.”

Also in that filing was a request to delay the injunction hearing to Feb. 16, which was denied by Judge Pruet, meaning the result of the injunction hearing would likely be the final say in Bediako’s 2026 eligibility.

On Thursday, just two days before the Iron Bowl of basketball, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl shared his thoughts on the Bediako situation.

“I feel for the kid,” Pearl said. “What happens tomorrow if he gets denied? What does he do? I hope the decision makers in that room have thought through that. Are we setting this kid up for failure by bringing him back? I’m almost rooting for him to be able to play.”

Steven Pearl on Charles Bediako:



“I feel for the kid. What happens tomorrow if he gets denied? What does he do? I hope the decision makers in that room have thought through that. Are we setting this kid up for failure by bringing him back? I’m almost rooting for him to be able… pic.twitter.com/GrYIgwVVIt — The Barn (@TheBarn_Auburn) February 5, 2026

Pearl got his wish, as Bediako will be available to play in the Tigers’ matchup with the Tide tomorrow afternoon. Tipoff for this heavily controversial game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CST, and it’ll be broadcast on ESPN2.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI