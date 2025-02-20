Big Money Brings Big Expectations for Auburn's DJ Durkin
When Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator DJ Durkin signed his contract extension, the clock started.
While he will cash large checks, he will also need to make the Auburn defense not only dominant, but top ten across the board and a threat to win every game the SEC.
Regardless of which players line up, all of the pressure sits with Durkin. If the team succeeds defensively, Durkin looks like a genius and will have earned more head coaching opportunities. Meanwhile, if the defense goes sideways, not only Auburn looks bad but Durkin seals his fate, and likely Hugh Freeze’s as well.
Will Defense Be Enough?
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports wonders if Durkin’s defense is set up to fail no matter how successful he is on his side of the ball.
“Among SEC teams, Auburn ranked eighth in points per game and sixth in yards per play allowed, but defense wasn't typically the problem in the tight, typically lower-scoring games it lost last season as part of a 5-7 effort,” wrote Salerno on CBS Sports.
The worry is typically on the other side of the ball where former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently called new Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold “damaged.”
"There is hope moving into Year 3 under Hugh Freeze with Jackson Arnold coming over from Oklahoma as part of a QB room overhaul,” Salerno continued. “Still, Freeze is facing a critical year. He's yet to deliver a winning season and the offense has fallen short. Without improvement, it'll be Durkin's unit that will again be asked to carry the extra slack as the program eyes SEC and playoff goals"
Money Well Spent
In the offseason Auburn spared no expense, assembling the No. 7 recruiting class in all of FBS. Among the new enrollees, 11 defenders ranked four stars or higher by 247 Sports. On top of that, Keldric Faulk, arguably the best defensive lineman at the school since Derrick Brown played on the Plains, returns.
Many expect Faulk to break out like acne on a teenager. With his blend of power, reach and explosion as a pass rusher, you will see his name adorning various-award watch lists this season. If all goes right on offense, Durkin can allow his defense to pin their ears back and unleash upon offenses.
If not, as Salerno wrote, he will need that unit to pull his team out of the fire.
Bottom Line
Only Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles makes more than Durkin. However, Knowles enjoys the luxury of just winning a national title with Ohio State before cashing in and leaving for Happy Valley.
With zero grace period and zeroes at the end of that contract number, expectations are high. Not just high, Snoop Dogg Hang gliding off Mount Everest levels of high.
A Birmingham Bowl appearance will not keep the wolves from Durkin's door. Additionally, the donors, through their sizable investments, want to see an immediate return in 2025.
In their eyes and opinions of those in the sport, Auburn finally can boast possessing a serious amount of talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
This fall will write, in permanent marker, Durkin's legacy at Auburn and if he will roam the sidelines as a head coach ever again.