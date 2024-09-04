Cal Offense Poses Tougher Challenge for Auburn, but Presents Opportunities
With the first game euphoria subsided, the Auburn Tigers prepare to settle in and await the arrival of the Cal Bears. Lost in the midst of all of the offensive scoring on Saturday versus Alabama A&M, Auburn played a sterling defensive game.
The Tigers held the Bulldogs to just 240 yards of total offense and three points. Now, they face a Cal team that definitely elevates the level of competition. What should the Tigers look for and how should the counter ones of the newest teams in the ACC?
Offense
California offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch started along the offensive line. As a result, he believes in excellent line play and discipline. Bloesch wants to run the ball at defenses with abandon. Yet, Cal runs a version of a spread with pace.
For example, the Bears want to execute as many offensive plays as possible, in an attempt to fatigue/frustrate defenses. Think of the Cal defense like controlled mayhem. While they will move towards the big play, they will inevitably make a critical error. Originally the run game/offensive line coach, Cal promoted Bloesch last December to offensive coordinator.
Quarterback
Sophomore Fernando Mendoza personifies the phrase "high-risk, high reward." The sophomore signal-caller will throw in tight spaces, regardless of coverage and over defenders, if he believes the receiver can make the grab. To his credit, he flashes solid arm talent and a gunslinger mentality that believes that no secondary will stop him.
Also, he possesses just enough wiggle to break contain and scoot downfield. On the other hand, his confidence leads to some of the worst throws you will see from a FBS quarterback. In leaving technique behind, Mendoza will not always set his feet or drive off his front foot. At times, the ball leaves his hands like a knuckleball, begging for a defender to pick it off. Auburn doesn't need to constantly jump routes and Mendoza will probably hit a Tiger in stride.
Running Back
Jaydn Ott, without a doubt is the cornerstone of the offense, the complete running back. Ott runs hard with solid-pad level and surprising power. However, unlike many of his similarly-sized backs (6'0/210), Ott possesses the extra gear to score any time that he touches the ball.
Meanwhile, in the pass game, he looks like a natural out of the backfield, using quickness and vision to get to the line of scrimmage and speed to win down the field. Auburn doesn't need to spy Mendoza, but they must deploy a defensive back to stay with Ott as he will shake a linebacker attempting to rumble downhill. Ott won the last Pac-12 rushing title with 1,135 yards on the ground.
There's no doubt Cal will pose a tougher challenge than Alabama A&M for the Auburn defense, but if they can contain Ott and force Mendoza into mistakes, the Tigers should leave the game 2-0.