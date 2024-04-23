Auburn Daily

Auburn Cornerback Enters the Transfer Portal

An Auburn cornerback has decided to find a new place to play after just one season with the program.

Daniel Locke

Nov 11, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Colton Hood (24) warms up
Nov 11, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Colton Hood (24) warms up / Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The spring Transfer Portal window is still going strong as the Auburn Tigers saw another departure today.

After just one season with the program, cornerback Colton Hood has decided to enter the Transfer Portal.

Pete Nakos of On3 broke the news on Tueday afternoon.

Hood appeared in four games for the Tigers in 2023. He recorded three tackles, each of them coming in Auburn's dominant loss against the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl in December.

As a recruit, Hood was a 4-star recruit with a 89.42 rating according to On3. Hood was the No. 383 player nationally, the No. 42 cornerback and the No. 38 player in the state of Georgia.

The McDonough, Georgia native's uncle, Roderick Hood played for Auburn as a defensive back before playing eight seasons in the NFL.

Hood is the 21st Auburn player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Published
Daniel Locke

DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.