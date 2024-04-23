Auburn Cornerback Enters the Transfer Portal
The spring Transfer Portal window is still going strong as the Auburn Tigers saw another departure today.
After just one season with the program, cornerback Colton Hood has decided to enter the Transfer Portal.
Pete Nakos of On3 broke the news on Tueday afternoon.
Hood appeared in four games for the Tigers in 2023. He recorded three tackles, each of them coming in Auburn's dominant loss against the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl in December.
As a recruit, Hood was a 4-star recruit with a 89.42 rating according to On3. Hood was the No. 383 player nationally, the No. 42 cornerback and the No. 38 player in the state of Georgia.
The McDonough, Georgia native's uncle, Roderick Hood played for Auburn as a defensive back before playing eight seasons in the NFL.
Hood is the 21st Auburn player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.