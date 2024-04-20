It’s Close To Decision Time For Top Auburn Recruit
If Auburn wants to close the gap with the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and LSU, winning key 2025 in-state recruiting battles is a must.
One could argue that earning the signature of Rivals #192 linebacker/safety Eric Winters would be priority No. 1. There are a few reasons why.
Winters commonly visits Auburn, consistently praises the staff and community, and he plays for Enterprise (Ala.) High School. It’s just a couple of hours away from the Plains. Among the top prospects the Tigers covet, he might be as good a bet as any to sign with the Tigers.
Back on Jan. 23, I interviewed Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon about Winters’ recruitment, as well as talented teammate Zion Grady. Here’s a prime quote about Winters to keep in mind.
"It's been Auburn and Georgia. I think it's down to those (two).”
Some other folks believe Auburn is still the team to beat for Winters. That may be the case, or not, with Georgia being in hot pursuit, as well as Tennessee, Miami, and Florida, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 just last night.
Do not be surprised if Winters “pops” with a public decision sooner than later. He’s brought up wanting to make a decision this spring during multiple interviews with Auburn Daily and other websites.
Regardless of the exact date, the Tigers need to win Winters’ recruitment to close the talent gap with the SEC’s elite programs.