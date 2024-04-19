Transfer Portal: Will Auburn Land A Big-Time Defensive Tackle?
Looking at Auburn’s 2024 defensive tackle depth chart, at a bare minimum, the Tigers need one big-time defensive tackle to sign from the Transfer Portal.
Here’s a rundown of some of the defensive tackles already in the Transfer Portal, as well as statistics and other information about their background. Auburn may or may not become heavily involved with any given number of the following players.
All statistics are from CFBStats.com.
Philip Blidi - Indiana Hoosiers
At 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, Blidi is a player Auburn would do well to land. He’s more of a run stuffer with last season’s statistics including 30 tackles and 4 tackles for loss, with no sacks.
The key with Blidi and all the following defensive tackles remains the same: size and experience. Auburn needs more of both.
Blidi took trips to LSU and Auburn this past week. He’s also looking at Missouri, among others. He might be Auburn's best opportunity to land a talented defensive tackle from the Transfer Portal. Blidi will be able to play one more season of college football.
CJ West - Kent State Golden Flashes
Another massive frame at 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds, West will likely take his talents to a major Power 4 program to gain more exposure prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s a productive player.
For 2023, West came away with 40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, California, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Kansas State are some of the offers for West since entering the Transfer Portal.
One could argue that West is the best defensive tackle – all around – from all the options. Maybe Auburn is already involved? It would be surprising if Hugh Freeze and his staff did not at least reach out to West. He could play two more years by using his redshirt season and his COVID year.
Jay Toia - UCLA Bruins
Despite being a massive 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Toia’s film shows him being disruptive and athletic. He retraces his steps to bring down running backs and blows up interior offensive linemen to create plays for his teammates.
Toia’s 2023 statistics include 28 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and a pass breakup. As of this writing, Toia has yet to announce any offers since placing his name in the Transfer Portal. Toia has one more year of eligibility.
Damonic Williams - TCU Horned Frogs
A starter for TCU’s national runner-up team in 2022, he’s as proven as any player on this list. Point blank, he can play for any school in the country; NFL talent.
The 6-foot-2 and 320-pound defensive tackle is active and consistent. His 2023 statistics include 33 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. Unfortunately, as of last night, it does not look like Auburn is in the mix.
On3’s Hayes Fawcett says the following schools will receive official visits from Williams: Oklahoma (April 20), Texas (April 23), Colorado (April 26), LSU (April 30), with Missouri and Oregon not yet scheduled. Williams has two years left to play.
Isaiah Raikes - Texas A&M Aggies
Raikes is now transferring from Southern California but never played for the Trojans. He’s a true nose guard at 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds.
2023 statistics for the Aggies include 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. Keep in mind that A&M’s defensive line rotation is deep. Raikes would put up better numbers at most other programs. He has one year left to play.