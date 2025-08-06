Efficiency and Depth Point Towards a Successful Auburn Tigers Season
The Auburn Tigers began their first week of fall camp last week. Adam Cole of the Montgomery Advertiser wrote a five-takeaways column in which two certainly caught our attention.
Efficiency
A year after former quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Hank Brown decided to throw dots to the opps, giving the ball away like it was Halloween candy, watching how the passing game could unfold with a skeptical eye remains a statewide sport.
"When Saturday's two-hour-long practice concluded, the first interception happened just minutes before, when Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels misread a run-pass option and his pass wound up in Jay Crawford's hands,” Cole wrote on the Montgomery Advertiser. “Beyond that? The day brought no other blemishes. Considering where Auburn's quarterback room was a year ago, it's a sign of improvement."
That speaks volumes positively regarding the state of the position. With that many playmakers on the roster, it would be difficult not to find an open wideout. Will this lead to a pristine season of zero turnovers? Of course not. However, just shaving off the bad passes limits the opportunities for defenders to jump routes.
We all remember the Oklahoma game. Like getting a root canal with no anesthesia, it was an unnecessary pain that should not have happened. Yet, it could have spurred Hugh Freeze on to attack the position in the portal and solidify the room.
Freeze was quick to praise his quarterbacks Saturday, but taking care of the ball is the new mantra on The Plains.
"I think the quarterbacks today too, I thought the other two played really well too,” Freeze said of the quarterbacks after Saturday’s practice. “I thought there were some really good things from both Deuce and Ashton also. We had one pick, which we've got to get cleaned up. I could see it happening, and we'll get that cleaned up. The whole deal with these guys, they’re so talented with Jackson, Deuce and Ashton, is we don't have to force things."
Depth
Good teams possess some elite talent. Great teams boast deep rosters where "next man up” isn't just a saying; it's a call to action. On top of that, dealing with the fatigue aspect of the game necessitates a deep bench to pull from.
"In 2024, Blocton never played more than 31 snaps in a single game. However, he was one of five defensive tackles to play in 10 or more games,” Cole continued. “In 2023, Auburn had the same number of tackles play so frequently, but based on returning starters and upperclassmen, it's poised to have as many as six in this year's rotation before accounting for transfers and freshmen."
Imagine the heat of early-season football. Everyone witnesses trench battles and defensive tackles needing oxygen after a series. Now, shuffle those players out for a series or two and line up two fresh defenders, facing interior offensive linemen who don't have the luxury of taking a series off.
Their first two games are a road trip to Waco, Texas, and homecoming against South Alabama. Texas stays hot and muggy. Although many predict Baylor will be a tough game, with a rested group of defensive tackles, you'd think the advantage swings towards Auburn.
Camp isn't about stats; it's about how players competed.
The depth, talent, and competition have ramped up at nearly every position on the Auburn Tigers depth chart. Competition is up, while turnovers are down.
If the Tigers can carry that over into their Week 1 opener vs. Baylor and beyond, 2025 should be a much more enjoyable season on The Plains.