Auburn to Lose Fourth Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

It’s a good thing that former Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze built a deep receiver room, because a fourth receiver has now departed from the program in the Alex Golesh era.

Wide receiver Cam’Ron King announced on Monday that he’d be entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season. He’s the ninth Auburn player to enter the portal this season.

He’ll join Perry Thompson, Horatio Fields and Malcolm Simmons as 2025 Auburn receivers in the portal.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. After recent NCAA portal rule changes, this is the lone portal window after the spring window was eliminated.

Auburn reserve WR Cam’Ron King plans to enter the transfer portal: https://t.co/2xGuSSEitM



King is a former walk-on who earned a scholarship in August. pic.twitter.com/HSBF55CvSD — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) December 15, 2025

King, a redshirt freshman, played in just four games in his Auburn career, recording a lone catch for six yards against Ball State in 2025. He was a walk-on who recently earned a scholarship, but he’ll not be around to enjoy its benefits in 2026.

As mentioned, King is the fourth Tiger wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, which could spell trouble for Alex Golesh and company. Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze built a dominant room of top receivers, known as the “Freeze Four,” of which two have now departed.

Accordingly, all eyes are on the top player of the “Freeze Four:” Cam Coleman. He’s been a top Tiger target in both of his two years at Auburn, and many other schools have reportedly inquired as to his willingness to transfer.

Additionally, Eric Singleton, Jr., whom the Tigers picked up in the portal preceding the 2025 season, was the best receiver in the transfer portal that year. He’s able to transfer or hit the NFL Draft, so eyes will be on him as well.

Coleman led Auburn with 725 yards and five touchdowns, while Singleton Jr. had a team-leading 58 receptions with 534 yards and three scores.

Recruiting-wise, Golesh lost five-star receiver Jase Mathews to Ole Miss, but made multiple additions by flipping DeShawn Spencer from Duke and Brian Williams from Alabama.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI