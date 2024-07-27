Auburn Scores Big Commit on Recruiting Weekend
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is having himself a day. The Tigers have picked up their third and fourth blue chip recruit of Saturday afternoon.
First, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett from Gulf Shores, Ala. announced his commitment to Auburn. He will be part of the 2026 recruiting class.
Then as its fourth recruit of the day, Auburn landed 4-star cornerback Blake Woodby from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He will be part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Garrett is the 112th-ranked player of the 2026 class, the ninth-ranked player at his position and the eighth-ranked player from Alabama.
Four-star edge Hezekiah Harris, the first to commit to Auburn on Saturday, had tweeted shortly before Garrett’s announcement that big news was coming.
Well, there’s your big news.
Harris retweeted On3’s tweet of the announcement writing, “Told y’all !! #HeziKnows and we ain’t done yet.”
Harris and Garrett joined four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle as the first three major recruits for the Tigers on Saturday. Then, a commitment from Woodby came.
The relationship Woodby built with the Tigers coaching staff was a key reason behind his decision.
"It's just the coaches being as genuine as possible," Woodby said. "I'm a relationship guy so being able to be around Coach Crime and Coach Kelly and Coach Freeze, they brought that family aspect towards a kid they didn't know if they were going to get or not. It's definitely a good feeling knowing that they recruit in good faith and always honest and transparent with me.”
After his commitment, Woodby spoke of his relationship with Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.
"They have a really good defensive staff, D.J. Durkin was the head coach at Maryland and he hired my defensive coordinator right now Coach Justin Winters at St. Frances Academy. Coach Durkin was my first offer when he was at Ole Miss. Just that full circle moment."
With the addition of Woodby, Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class now ranks 12th in the country according to 247 Sports. Woodby is their highest-ranked cornerback recruit and second-highest defensive back recruit - ahead of him is four-star safety Eric Winters.
Auburn continues to load up on the defensive side of the ball. In total, they have added a blue-chip recruit to the 2025 class and three to the 2026 class.
For that 2026 recruiting class, 247 Sports has Auburn ranked No. 1 in the country.