Podcast: The 2022 Auburn football schedule is ridiculous

Auburn football has the toughest schedule in college football. Last season, it was sixth. This is important when adjusting your expectations for the 2022 season after Bryan Harsin has had a full year to start his rebuild on The Plains. Auburn has two simple non-conference games to start the year, the following three games against Penn State, Mizzou, and LSU will set the tone for the entire season.

The first five games of the season will go a long way in giving fans insight into how this season will unfold. If only one quarterback starts those five games and Auburn goes 5-0 or 4-1, Auburn football fans will be in a great spot approaching the rest of the season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss these topics and how Auburn could start the season. They also chime in about Tank Bigsby's rushing attack in SEC play and how that needs to improve in 2022 across the season.

Later in the show, Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints joins the show to talk about former Auburn safety signing an UDFA deal with the New Orleans Saints. Jackson shares what he likes about the Monday signing and how he can make the roster.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube