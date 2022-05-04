Skip to main content

Podcast: The 2022 Auburn football schedule is ridiculous

Auburn football's 2022 schedule is not an easy one.

Auburn football has the toughest schedule in college football. Last season, it was sixth. This is important when adjusting your expectations for the 2022 season after Bryan Harsin has had a full year to start his rebuild on The Plains. Auburn has two simple non-conference games to start the year, the following three games against Penn State, Mizzou, and LSU will set the tone for the entire season.

The first five games of the season will go a long way in giving fans insight into how this season will unfold. If only one quarterback starts those five games and Auburn goes 5-0 or 4-1, Auburn football fans will be in a great spot approaching the rest of the season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss these topics and how Auburn could start the season. They also chime in about Tank Bigsby's rushing attack in SEC play and how that needs to improve in 2022 across the season.

Later in the show, Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints joins the show to talk about former Auburn safety signing an UDFA deal with the New Orleans Saints. Jackson shares what he likes about the Monday signing and how he can make the roster.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Podcast: The 2022 Auburn football schedule is ridiculous

By Zac Blackerby54 seconds ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Auburn football's strength of schedule effect their record in 2022?

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Having Jaiden Ausberry's brother on the roster could be huge for the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Podcasts

Podcast: When is Auburn football going to engage in the transfer portal?

By Zac BlackerbyMay 3, 2022
Sep 16, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Eli Stove (12) carries against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

A look at Auburn's fascinating history versus the Mercer Bears

By Zac BlackerbyMay 2, 2022
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03
Football

Where some 2023 NFL Draft Big Boards have Tank Bigsby

By Andrew StefaniakMay 2, 2022
Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Making the case for all of Auburn's quarterbacks

By Lance DaweMay 2, 2022
Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Predicting Auburn's offensive line entering the 2022 season

By Zac BlackerbyMay 2, 2022