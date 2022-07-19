2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Nick Saban, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Follow along for updates of SEC Media Days
Nick Saban kicks things things off on tuesday
Nick Saban says the program's success comes hand in hand with his players winning the Heisman Trophy.
Nick Saban believes in the salary cap style of running the NIL. He states that he thinks Alabama does well for its players in NIL.
Nick Saban says, "mega conferences may be something in the future."
Saban says the SEC is a great league, and they added two great teams in Texas and Oklahoma.
Saban says he would be concerned for some of the teams that got cut out of the potential "mega conference."
Coach Saban says he is incredibly proud of the coaches who left his side to become great head coaches.
