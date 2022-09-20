Skip to main content

2023 Auburn football schedule released by SEC

The Tigers' schedule may be a little lighter in 2023 than in most seasons.
The SEC released all schedules for the upcoming 2023 schedule on Tuesday night.

The schedule for the Auburn Tigers is notably one of the more difficult schedules in the Southeastern Conference year in and year out - that is especially true this year, as the Tigers currently have the No. 1 strength of schedule according to ESPN's FPI - however, the 2023 season may give Auburn a little bit of a break.

At least, in the non-conference slate.

Take a look at Auburn's 2023 schedule below.

Sept. 2nd vs UMass

Sept. 9th at California

Sept. 16th vs Samford

Sept. 23rd at Texas A&M

Sept. 30th vs Georgia

Oct. 7th - BYE

Oct. 14th at LSU

Oct. 21st vs Ole Miss

Oct. 28th vs Mississippi State

Nov. 4th at Vanderbilt

Nov. 11th at Arkansas

Nov. 18th vs New Mexico State

Nov. 25th vs Alabama

This will mark the fourth season in a row that the Tigers will play Georgia before the month of November. After an interesting four-game stretch with road contests at Cal and Texas A&M, Auburn will return home to face the Bulldogs before their bye week.

All things considered, the back half of the schedule is not as grueling as expected. LSU will be breaking in a new quarterback and will have to face Auburn out of a bye week. Back-to-back home games against the Mississippi schools should prove to be legitimate tests, but matchups the Tigers can win. 

At Vanderbilt, at Arkansas, and vs New Mexico State is one of the lighter three game stretches Auburn could ask for heading into the Iron Bowl.

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) and safety Bydarrius Knighten (19) combine to tackle Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

2023 Auburn football schedule released by SEC

By Lance Dawe
