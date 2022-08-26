2023 Four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey commits to Auburn

Four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey announced his commitment to Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers on Friday afternoon, per 247Sports.

Sorey chose the Tigers over Alabama, Miami, and Florida after initially being committed to Georgia. He is the eighth commitment of Auburn's 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound receiver out of Chipley high school received offers from ten other SEC schools, not including six other Power Five programs (Maryland, Kansas, Florida State, Colorado, Arizona State.) He is the cousin of Xavian Sorey, a five-star linebacker committed to Georgia.

“The environment and the community, it’s real peaceful and chill,” Sorey said about Auburn's campus. “Auburn is a good school. Coach Harsin, I like the way they run their offense. They like to throw it a lot. I can see myself being one of the top dogs there.”

In various scouting reports, Sorey has been described as an acrobatic receiver, making explosive plays on the outside and stretching the field. While he lacks top-end speed, he is dynamic with the ball in his hands and is capable of being a consistent chunk-play threat.

"Coach Ike wants to use me as the X receiver, meaning I will have a lot of deep routes like posts and go’s," Sorey said. "I feel like I’m already there and a part of the family."

Here is what 247Sports analysis Andrew Ivins had to say about Sorey in his scouting report.

A big-framed skill player that has found ways to impact the game in all three phases on Friday nights. Limited verified data available, but seems to be accurately listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Could, however, eventually get up to over 215 pounds once lifting and eating college. Usually one of the most explosive players on the field at the prep level and seems capable of finding a top-end gear, which makes sense given track and basketball background (took 5th at Florida’s 1A track meet in the high jump as a sophomore). Overall, should be viewed as a plus athlete with upside. Likely will need some time to adjust to the speed and demands of college football, but should be in the two-deep sooner rather than later if he can quickly take to coaching and avoid setbacks.

Sorey is Auburn receivers coach Ike Hilliard's second commitment of his Auburn tenure, the first being Karmello English.

Auburn's 2023 class jumped from No. 68 nationally to No. 58 following Sorey's commitment.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch