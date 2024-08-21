3 Bold Predictions for the Auburn Tigers Defense
Entering the 2024 season, fresh off the heels of three-straight seven-loss seasons, the Auburn Tigers defense looks to help turn things around on The Plains. Defense, as everyone knows, since the days of youth football, wins championships. Yet, before the Tigers get to utter the "c-word" in regular, everyday conversation, they need to improve upon the defensive aspects that failed them in 2023.
Under those circumstances, the team looks primed to smooth out the rough edges. With the eyes of an entire fan base peering, the defense will make large, if not, seismic strides, in efforts to help the team to finish with a better-than .500 record.
With that said, we have some bold predictions for the Auburn defense.
Top 25 in Tackles for Loss
In 2023, the Tigers finished with 77 tackles for loss, tied for 48th in the nation. The number, on its face looks rather respectable. However, with a drastic improvement in the front seven and players starting to find their footing, expect that number to rise by about ten.
Players like Keldric Faulk will start the action upfront. Granted, while his role in the defense is to free up others, Faulk will heavily factor in the direction of the defense. Plus, asking the unit to make one-more tackle behind the line per game does not sound wholly unreasonable.
If trends continue, 88 tackles for loss are the barometer. Battling teams like California, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss will grant them plenty of opportunities. The aforementioned teams all ranked in the Top 50 in rushing offense last year and will offer plenty of opportunities to get the back behind the line.
Double Digit Sacks for McLeod
Last season, Auburn edge rusher Jalen McLeod tallied 5.5 sacks in 2023. On the surface, a respectable number. However, the Tigers' offense will help him reach rarefied air. If the offense decides to open things up and score early and often, that places opponents behind the proverbial eight ball.
Forced to throw more than they would like, McLeod will see single blocking on the end anxious quarterbacks looking to make vertical plays. As a result, they will hold the ball longer, giving the senior BUCK a couple more fractions of a second to get home. Only 11 Auburn defenders can boast of a double-digit sack season. McLeod etches his name on that storied list as the eleventh.
Ten or Less
Last season, the defense held opponents to 10 or fewer points twice. In order to see when they accomplished that more, you need to venture back to 2019. While the secondary lost talent to the NFL once again, they compensate with depth, range and ball skills.
Combined with a more diverse and varied pass rush and favorable schedule, Auburn will hold at least four opponents to 10 or fewer points. The schedule, especially early, lends itself to winning by decisive margins. With that, you should expect a much stronger Auburn defense and the potential to shock someone on the road, like the school in Tuscaloosa.