3 Defensive Newcomers to Watch in Auburn's 2026 Spring Game

The Auburn Tigers will host their annual A-Day spring game on Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, which is set to be new head coach Alex Golesh’s first on-field impression before a live crowd.

Following Golesh’s hiring in the fall, Auburn brought in a plethora of additions from the transfer portal — both from South Florida and elsewhere — who have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.



For defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s unit, there is certainly a fair share of returning contributors, like Xavier Atkins, young talent who could take a step forward in 2026, and pieces from the portal that fill holes left by departing veterans.

As the Tigers are set to take Pat Dye Field for the first time under Golesh, let’s take a look at three defensive newcomers to keep an eye out for during the spring game.

Edge Rusher Da’Shawn Womack

Auburn’s defensive front is one of the position groups that presents the most question marks heading into 2026, as the Tigers will try to replace Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford on the edge.

And Ole Miss transfer edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack could definitely help elevate the room, as the senior comes to the Plains with three years of SEC experience under his belt. Womack spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to Ole Miss in 2025, during which he saw action in 35 total games.

Womack played in all 15 games for the Rebels last season en route to the College Football Playoff semifinals, totaling 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He is certainly someone to watch against a brand new offensive line on Saturday.

Cornerback Andre Jordan Jr.

With the portal departures of starting cornerbacks Jay Crawford and Kayin Lee over the offseason, Durkin and company brought in five transfers to add to the corner room to accompany Rayshawn Pleasant and Blake Woodby.

Senior corner Andre Jordan Jr. is a veteran who could make some noise in a group that is generally young, excluding Pleasant. Jordan played at Oregon State in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to UCLA in 2025 for his junior campaign. He played in 30 games and made 17 starts across those three seasons with the Bruins and the Beavers.

Last year, Jordan saw the field in all 12 games and started in UCLA’s final eight games of the season, posting 19 total tackles and 10 pass breakups. His 10 pass breakups were tied for first in the Big Ten.

Edge Rusher Jaquez Wilkes

Staying on the defensive front, True freshman Jaquez Wilkes is another young talent who could make some noise on A-Day. Wilkes was rated as a four-star out of high school, and he was ranked the No. 6 player from the state of Alabama by 247Sports.

The Wadley, Ala. native earned 2025 Super All-State, 2025 1A Back of the Year, ASWA First-Team All-State honors in his final high school season and lifted his team to the 2024 AHSAA Class 1A State Championship as a junior.

Wilkes, although only a true freshman, is undoubtedly a name to know on the line of scrimmage in both the spring game and this fall.