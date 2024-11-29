3 Keys to Victory for Auburn over Alabama
With Thanksgiving in the books, it is time for the 89th edition of the Iron Bowl.
Auburn Tigers earned a thrilling 43-41 win over No. 15 Texas A&M in fourth overtime last week at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama fell 24-3 to Oklahoma on the road.
Auburn is playing for bowl eligibility and a shot at avoiding its fourth losing season in a row. Alabama’s SEC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes are likely both dead, but it still has the motivation of playing a rivalry game.
Here are three keys to victory for Auburn.
Force Jalen Milroe to Throw the Ball
The Tigers have faced multiple dual-threat quarterbacks this season and will see another one in Milroe on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, however, has struggled when Milroe has been contained on the ground.
Oklahoma took away Milroe’s runs, holding him to seven yards off 15 carries, and dominated as a result. In Alabama’s win over Georgia, Milroe rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns off 16 carries.
Alabama’s offensive productivity is closely related to what Milroe can accomplish with his legs. The Tigers will benefit from seeing similar quarterbacks throughout the season.
Limit Alabama’s WR Unit to Ryan Williams
Alabama has a weapon in 17-year-old freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. Williams has caught 42 passes for 804 yards and eight touchdowns this season, leading the Crimson Tide and placing him at No. 6 in the SEC.
Williams has been too much for a lot of defenses to handle this season. He was Alabama’s leading receiver in their losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee, who slowed down the rest of Alabama’s wide receivers. While Williams had good performances in each game, the offense did not get the job done as a unit.
Once Again, Feed 27
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and company need to take full advantage of Jarquez Hunter’s ball-carrying abilities.
When Hunter has gotten the ball frequently, Auburn’s offense has been significantly more productive and has had better chances of winning.
Alabama has a solid defensive line, but finding ways to get Hunter involved will be crucial to Auburn’s performance.
Hunter has rushed for 1,145 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also has 155 receiving and a touchdown catch.
Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. ABC will carry the television broadcast.