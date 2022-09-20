3-star OT Gernorris Wilson commits to Auburn

Auburn adds another offensive lineman to the 2023 recruiting class.

On Monday, Gernorris Wilson announced via a video posted on his social media accounts that he is committing to the Auburn Tigers.

Wilson's decision comes right after he wrapped up an official visit to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Wilson is listed at six-foot-five, 285 pounds. The Lakeland, FL native is seen as a versatile offensive lineman who plays tackle at the high school ranks. Some outlets see him projecting at guard at the college level.

He cited early playing time as an important factor when choosing the Auburn Tigers. With questions looming along the offensive front after this season, Auburn should have plenty of open opportunities for Wilson to land some playing time at tackle or guard early in his time on the Plains.

Wilson is the 10th member of Auburn's 2023 class. He joins fellow guard Bradyn Joiner as the second big man in the group. Both linemen seem to like Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend.

Wilson tells On3 that he does not plan on taking any more visits. He seems firmly committed to the Auburn Tigers despite the outside noise happening after this past weekend's loss.

His caption on his announcement tweet that included his video said, "Nothing but gods grace and glory WDE!!!!"

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch