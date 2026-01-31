A Breakdown of Where Outgoing Auburn Transfers Landed

AUBURN, Ala.- With most players finding their new home via the transfer portal, Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at where notable outgoing offensive Auburn players ended up after the transfer portal recruiting cycle.

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman found his new home in Austin, Texas, where he decided to join the Texas Longhorns. On some boards, Cam Coleman was the No.1 overall recruit in the transfer portal. For Auburn, he was a sensation. Coleman was a very talented receiver, but was minimized by bad quarterback play and bad offensive play-calling.

Coleman now joins a very talented offensive room, led by quarterback Arch Manning. He is also in a much more stable situation, playcalling-wise, with Steve Sarkisian. Expect Coleman to continue to make headline plays next season for the Longhorns.

Deuce Knight was a highly rated quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. Knight was initially committed to Notre Dame, but then flipped his commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. Knight only spent one season on the plains, serving as a reserve quarterback.

He did have one start for Auburn, where he exploded on the scene for 239 passing yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns, bringing his total touchdowns on that start to six. Knight found his new home in Oxford, Mississippi, with the Ole Miss Rebels, who are fresh off a College Football Semifinal appearance.

Another outgoing quarterback to add to the list is Jackson Arnold. Arnold was brought in by Hugh Freeze to lead his offense, but that proved to be disastrous for both Arnold and Freeze. Freeze is out of a job, while Arnold was able to find a new home in Las Vegas, where he joined UNLV. Arnold was meant to bring a spark to the Tiger offense in the post Payton Thorne era of Auburn, but proved to not be the answer Auburn needed.

The Florida State Seminoles were able to bring in two former Tigers, those players being Ashton Daniels and Xavier Chaplin. Daniels served as the backup quarterback for Auburn for most of the season before becoming the starter later in the year. Chaplin was the starting left tackle for Auburn for all of the season. He was unable to consistently get his footing with Auburn, but will now have a chance to reset in Tallahassee.

Malcolm Simmons found his new home with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders are a pass-heavy team, which could result in Simmons putting up high numbers right off the bat. Simmons was part of the 2024 recruiting class, which included Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, and Simmons.

Speaking of wide receivers, Thompson also found a new home with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Thompson was primarily used as a backup wide receiver at Auburn, and could be put into a key role with the Minnesota offense.

Other notable players that found a new home include running back Damari Alston, transferring to Tulane, and tight end Preston Howard, transferring to Maryland.

With lots of new Tigers finding their new home, Auburn brought in many pieces to fill the voids left behind. It will have to be determined next season whether or not these new players can fill the voids left by some key pieces. There is a new chapter on the Plains, which means it is not a bad sign that there was a max exodus of players to the transfer portal. With all of these players on the roster, Auburn was still unable to win the meaningful games. Golesh and his staff have a blank drawing canvas to paint the team to how they believe will win them football games.

