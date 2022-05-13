A special season may be in store for Auburn's defensive line

Could this be a breakout year for Auburn's defensive front?

One of Auburn's biggest issues last season was not being able to get pressure on third downs.

Former defensive coordinator Derek Mason would consistently refuse to send more than three linemen, and it led to easy competitions and first downs.

However, despite not leaning into sending pressure, Auburn's defense still managed to rack up some sacks.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Auburn racked up 36 sacks in 2021, the most since 2018 (38). They averaged 2.77 sacks per game, which was 34th nationally. Derick Hall led the way with nine sacks.

What it means

26 of Auburn's 36 total sacks from last season return. Auburn edge rushers Derick Hall (9) and Eku Leota (7) are back, along with linemen Colby Wooden (5), Marquis Burks (2), Marcus Harris (2), and Donovan Kaufman (1).

Although depth may be a concern at a couple of positions in the front seven, the Tigers should still build upon the solid 2021 season. Hall and Leota specifically should be primed for big seasons.

The pass rush will likely be super important for Auburn this season, with the secondary still working out the kinks now that Roger McCreary is gone and the linebacking core having some serious question marks after the departure of Zakoby McClain.

If the Tigers can manage to create more pressure this season with more players rushing the passer after typically sending three during pressure situations in 2021, they will easy eclipse 40 sacks on the season.

