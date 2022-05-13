Skip to main content

A special season may be in store for Auburn's defensive line

Could this be a breakout year for Auburn's defensive front?

One of Auburn's biggest issues last season was not being able to get pressure on third downs.

Former defensive coordinator Derek Mason would consistently refuse to send more than three linemen, and it led to easy competitions and first downs.

However, despite not leaning into sending pressure, Auburn's defense still managed to rack up some sacks.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Auburn racked up 36 sacks in 2021, the most since 2018 (38). They averaged 2.77 sacks per game, which was 34th nationally. Derick Hall led the way with nine sacks.

What it means

26 of Auburn's 36 total sacks from last season return. Auburn edge rushers Derick Hall (9) and Eku Leota (7) are back, along with linemen Colby Wooden (5), Marquis Burks (2), Marcus Harris (2), and Donovan Kaufman (1).

Although depth may be a concern at a couple of positions in the front seven, the Tigers should still build upon the solid 2021 season. Hall and Leota specifically should be primed for big seasons.

The pass rush will likely be super important for Auburn this season, with the secondary still working out the kinks now that Roger McCreary is gone and the linebacking core having some serious question marks after the departure of Zakoby McClain.

If the Tigers can manage to create more pressure this season with more players rushing the passer after typically sending three during pressure situations in 2021, they will easy eclipse 40 sacks on the season.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

A special season may be in store for Auburn's defensive line

By Lance Dawejust now
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball hosts rival Alabama for the home finale

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
Nov 29, 2014; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) scrambles chased by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker D.J. Pettway (57) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Football top ten all-time passing yard leaders

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: How did Auburn miss on Julian Phillips? Auburn football's offseason plans

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested

By Auburn Daily Staff21 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin with Andy Burcham and Brad Law on Tiger Talk at Moe’s on Bent Creek on Thursday. April 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Could Auburn Football target Roderick Robinson II choose the Tigers?

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Julian Phillips picks Tennessee over Auburn, G-League

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Philadelphia Stars linebacker Josh Banderas (52) chases down New Orleans Breakers tight end Sal Cannella (80) during the first half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella is thriving in the USFL

By Lance DaweMay 12, 2022