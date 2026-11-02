Alex Golesh Delivers Positive News Regarding Injured Auburn Tigers in Ole Miss Loss

The Auburn Tigers saw several of their key defensive pieces go down in the loss to No. 12 Ole Miss this past weekend in Oxford. However, head coach Alex Golesh was optimistic about their returns soon.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the weekend, Golesh mentioned that cornerbacks Newboy Fegans, Andre Jordan Jr. and safety Sylvester Smith-Reed practiced on Monday, meaning the injuries were short-term. However, there won’t be an official answer on whether they’ll be ready to play against Arkansas until later this week.

“I think we’ll have a way better feel on Wednesday, and I’ll update you all on Wednesday on the injury side of it,” Golesh said.

As for the secondary, as a whole, there’s a lot to assess on Auburn’s side of things eight games into the season. There’s the positive side of it: when the Tigers are getting tackles for loss and sacks, the secondary plays better and complementary.

Golesh hasn’t seen any issues when that is happening. Auburn has the third-most interceptions in the SEC this season with nine, only being behind the likes of Alabama and Tennessee.

“When everybody’s on the same page, and we’re playing ahead of the sticks, we’ve been sound,” he said.

However, there have been recent issues since Auburn’s win against No. 1 Georgia in the middle of the month. The Tigers gave up 387 and 263 yards to LSU and Ole Miss, respectively, in the last two games, leading to losses by multiple touchdowns. Golesh’s defense is allowing over 252 yards per game through the air this season, which is second-to-last in the conference.

The head coach has seen ups and downs throughout the season, saying nerves could settle in at times in the secondary.

"I think at times, played well, and then at times there have been some panicky moments. To me, you give up a go-ball, guy goes up and over, those are moments you can live with,” he said. “I think when there are some communication things, that’s where I struggle with.”

A benefit from the loss to Ole Miss, as well as the three players going down above, was that a younger group of defensive backs was able to get notable playing time in the game. Names like sophomore Blake Woodby, USF transfer Fred Gaskin and Florida State transfer Shamar Arnoux all got extended time, among others.

That will look to be going forward for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin: can Auburn get multiple amounts of defensive backs to see critical snaps to stay fresh?

“That’s the challenge to our defensive staff, is you’ve got to be able to rotate some early in the game to when, you get in critical times, into the third and into the fourth, where you can play your starters and be fresh,” Golesh said.

Auburn will look to continue that rotation against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11:45 central from Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

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