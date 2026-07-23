Alex Golesh Gushes About Alex McPherson: ‘He's an Auburn Man as They Come’

Few players have embodied the spirit of a ‘true Auburn man’ quite like the Auburn Tigers’ kicker, Alex McPherson.

The 22-year-old was sidelined in 2024 with a severe case of ulcerative colitis, a disease that should have kept him off the field for good, and yet, he is set to be the Tigers’ primary place kicker in 2026 and is seemingly back to full strength.

McPherson’s career is not only a heartwarming story, though; it is actually an NFL-caliber one. In fact, his career 88.9% field goal percentage is already among the best of all time, and he could very well hold the all-time record after this season if he continues on his current pace.

During SEC Media Days, Alex Golesh, the Tigers’ new head coach who, notably, has not been on the Plains for the majority of McPherson’s ailment and recovery, took to the stand and gushed to the media about his kicker, though he did not choose to focus on McPherson’s on-field accolades, great as they are.

“A young man whose 2024 year got cut short,” he said. “Talk about overcoming adversity. Really shouldn't be playing football, and continues to fight through to be one of the best kickers in the history of Auburn, but at the same time, represents everything you want an Auburn man to be…. He's an Auburn man as they come.”

Golesh initially planned on taking things easy with McPherson, who is still working to get back to the weight he was at before he was sidelined, but the senior seemingly refused any kind of special treatment, despite the fact he is currently living with an ostomy.

“I went up to Alex, [and said] ‘Listen, dude, you're not going to go through this.’ You should've seen the look on Alex's face. He's like, ‘I'm not a kicker, I play football here.’ As late as yesterday morning at 7:00 a.m., when he lifted with the developmental group, he was out there running with the skill guys.”

This level of perseverance is not only nigh unprecedented, but also everything Alex Golesh is looking for in his team’s identity. Despite the fact that the Tigers’ new head coach has known the kicker for less than a year, Golesh seems absolutely enamored with McPherson’s mindset and diligence.

“You talk about our identity,” he said. “[McPherson is] physically and mentally tough. Leader. His process is elite in what he does and how he does it. Almost a 90% field goal guy in his career here. Another guy I'm so excited about watching his senior year and seeing him help us win football games, because of the way that he's bought in and his process and identity.”

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