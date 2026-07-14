Four Auburn Tigers Set to Make Appearances At SEC Media Days

The hype for the upcoming football season is reaching a peak as SEC Media Days approach, and on Tuesday, the Auburn Tigers announced that four of their personnel would be in attendance and making appearances at the annual conference.

SEC Media Days, which begin on July 21, is a four-day preseason event in which coaches, staff and players meet in Tampa, Fla., to discuss league-wide narratives, individual team and player stories and expectations for the upcoming season with the media.

The four Tigers who will be making appearances in the annual event are Alex Golesh, Byrum Brown, Alex McPherson and Rayshawn Pleasant.

Golesh, of course, is the Tigers’ newest head coach, who has been working tirelessly to get the program into working order since his hiring in late 2025. He has been swamped with work, from scheming to recruiting to managing the transfer portal, so it will certainly be interesting to hear what he has to say about his efforts and where the team stands exiting the month of July.

Brown is one of the more hyped quarterback prospects the Tigers have had in recent memory, as he led all FBS quarterbacks last year in total offensive production with over 4,100 combined yards, spread across top-level passing and a dominant, heavy rushing ability.

Despite the fact that it seems like everyone on the Plains wants to hear from him, Brown has not been very public with the press, save for one interview with Takeo Spikes a few months ago. Since then, he seems to have been locked in on the Tigers’ offense, so it will also be interesting to hear what he has to say about his early experience at Auburn and how he believes the offense is performing.

McPherson, the team’s long-time kicker, has an amazing story of resilience and perseverance to complement his top-level kicking, as he missed significant time in both of the last two seasons as he battled ulcerative colitis. However, the Tigers’ place kicker has yet to miss a PAT in his career, as well as exhibiting an NFL-level of consistency from the field, and he is always a good interview.

Finally, representing the Tigers’ defense is Rayshawn Pleasant, an All-SEC First Teamer according to Athlon Sports, albeit for his kick-returning abilities. Pleasant is entering his second year on the Tigers’ defense after a strong first year, and since the Tigers’ defense is, once again, expected to play a major part in winning efforts, it will be interesting to hear what his opinion on the revised Auburn defense is.

The Tigers will certainly be well-represented at the SEC Media Days this time next week, with representatives from offense, defense and special teams joining their head coach to explain to the Auburn faithful–and the world–what exactly fans can expect from the program in 2026.

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