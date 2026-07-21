Alex Golesh Says 'Some of Those Prayers Have Been Answered' on Auburn Football’s Offensive Line



The Auburn Tigers have been forced to rebuild almost all of their offense ahead of the 2026 season, and the offensive line was no exception.

Six Tiger offensive line starters from 2025 are now either headed to the NFL or have transferred, so new head coach Alex Golesh has brought in five new starters that he is becoming more confident in each day.

It has, admittedly, been a rollercoaster of emotion for Golesh, at least as far as he has shared with the media, as back in one of his very first press conferences, he told the media that he needed prayers for the unit. Then, a few months later, he told the same group that he believed his unit to be an ‘answer to prayer.’

Now, at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Golesh shared yet another update on his opinion of the unit, and it seems to fall right down the middle of his previous two assessments.

“It probably doesn’t get talked about enough that those dudes are on the same page,” he said. “I give Cole Best a ton of credit because he’s worked extremely hard to bring that group together. But where it was in early spring, where I was ready to pull my hair out, I think I asked for prayers with our local media, some of those prayers have been answered, we’ve still got a long way to go in terms of the work that needs to go in, but I feel really good going into fall camp.”

Tiger fans certainly hope that this group improves significantly throughout fall camp, as it is set to be the lifeblood of an Auburn rushing attack that, if blocked for well, could very well be one of the best rushing units in the country. Led by Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb and bolstered by Baylor transfer Bryson Washington and the rushing talent of quarterback Byrum Brown, the unit is the first in modern Auburn history to enter a season with three players over 1,000 career rushing yards each.

Auburn has plenty of talent all across the board, but the team will live and die in the trenches. The largest concern with many of these new offensive linemen is a lack of SEC experience, much like the rest of the offense, so it will certainly be interesting to watch the entire unit attempt to adjust to the gauntlet that is the Southeastern Conference.

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