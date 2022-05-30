Skip to main content

Anders Carlson, Auburn's special teams in need of a bounce-back season

The Tigers struggled to put points on the board in 2021, and the field goal unit did not bail the offense out.

It was a rough go for the Tigers last season.

Largely due in part to the offensive ineptitude Auburn displayed in the back half of the season. Scoring drives were hard to come by, especially without Bo Nix operating the offense.

The field goal specialists did not have a banner year either.

If the Tigers are going to stay in close games and pull a couple of upsets in 2022, they'll need better kicking

Auburn attempted 27 field goals in 2021, the 15th most in the country. The Tigers only made 19 of them (70.4%, 82nd nationally).

Anders Carlson, Auburn's primary kicker, went 14-of-21 (66.7%) before sustaining an injury against Mississippi State. Ben Patton took over kicking for the final few games of the season, and made five of his six field goal attempts, with a long of 49 yards.

What it means

Auburn's offense suffered because of an inconsistent kicking game in 2021. Carlson failed to make a 50+ yard field goal for the first time in his career (0-3), but it wasn't necessarily the problem.

Carlson was 2-4 from 30-39 yards. He was 6-6 from 20-29, and 6-8 from 40-49 yards. It wasn't the worst season, by any means. But in order for Auburn to maximize its ability to meet expectations this season, they'll need better kicking all around.

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches the ball after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Anders Carlson, Auburn's special teams in need of a bounce-back season

