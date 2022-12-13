Skip to main content
Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen mourns Mike Leach

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen hired Leach at Mississippi State and thought highly of "The Pirate"

The football world is in shock on Tuesday morning at the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. He was 61. 

Leach, who won 158 games as a college head coach, was a singular persona in college football. Always quick with a soundbite or a joke, he frequently held court on topics as varied as halloween candy and the virtues of eloping vs holding a wedding. Twice named national coach of the year, his unique "Air Raid" offense brought the attention of John Cohen, who hired him at Mississippi State in 2020 after record-setting stints at Texas Tech and Washington State. 

Cohen grew close with Leach in the two years they were at Mississippi State together, calling him a friend and sharing a poignant message on the news of Leach's passing of complications from a heart condition.

The statement from Coach Leach's family is touching, as well, mentioning a "final act of charity" from Leach.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life." 

Fans across college football are choosing to remember Mike Leach in the best possible way, through moments and sound bites unique to "The Pirate". 

Plans for a memorial service are being coordinated by Mississippi State. 

