Auburn's Byrum Brown Left Off Analyst’s Top-10 SEC Quarterbacks List

Byrum Brown has gotten off to a bit of a shaky start in his first year with the Auburn Tigers after transferring from USF ahead of the season, throwing for a total of 869 yards and six touchdowns over the course of the Tigers’ first four games of the season.

Brown has certainly not been the best quarterback in the SEC so far this season, as his five interceptions are a scarlet letter on an otherwise passable stat sheet, but in Josh Pate’s latest SEC quarterback rankings, Brown was left off the list entirely.

Brown was one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in football last year, as he was the only quarterback in FBS to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in the 2025 season, also finishing second in total touchdowns accounted for, only behind the eventual Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza.

In an Auburn uniform, though, things have not been as easy for Brown, who opened his Tiger tenure with a three-interception game against Baylor. The senior was able to save the game with his legs, rushing for the eventual deciding touchdown, but Tiger fans quickly grew nervous about what this year would look like with Brown at the helm.

Against Southern Miss, Brown seemed to be feeling a bit more at home with both his arm and legs, passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 62.1% completion, tacking on 88 yards with his legs, though the matchup with the Golden Eagles remains as the only game this season that Brown has not rushed for a touchdown.

Florida was the first SEC test for Brown and his head coach, Alex Golesh, this season, and though Brown threw an early pick that set the tone in favor of the Gators, he still managed to perform well, totaling 271 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown with his legs.

The Vanderbilt matchup was Brown’s worst passing performance as a Tiger so far, as the senior completed 66.7% of his passes for just 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It is likely this performance that knocked Brown off the list, though he’ll have a chance to find his way back on with a marquee matchup against Tennessee scheduled for this Saturday.

Brown has shown flashes of what could be for the Tigers this season, but has struggled with consistency, especially in early-game scenarios. The Tigers have a brutal stretch of games coming up, so Brown will need to continue to find his way if the Tigers’ offense wants to have a chance against some of the better defenses in the country.

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