Auburn center Tate Johnson is out 6-8 weeks

The Auburn Tigers will be without starting center Tate Johnson according to head coach Bryan Harsin.

Johnson went down early in the contest against Missouri on Saturday. Johnson will have surgery on his elbow on Thursday and will miss a considerable amount of the season. He could miss up to six to eight weeks.

Nick Brahms was the expected starter going into the 2022 season for the Auburn Tigers but retired from football due to injuries and issues with his knees. Johnson stepped up and won the job to go into the season and saw some success but battled with inconsistencies.

After Johnson went down, Jalil Irvin took over at center for the Auburn offense. Irvin was also the center in the Birmingham Bowl loss against the Houston COugars last year when Brahms missed time due to having a procedure done. Irvin is listed as the starting center going into the game against LSU this Saturday.

Other depth chart changes on offense included TJ Finley being listed as an OR alongside Holden Geriner behind Robby Ashford at quarterback. Landen King is now the backup slot/H receiver behind Ja'Varrius Johnson. Koy Moore is listed as an OR with Malcolm Johnson Jr. at WR/Z.

Auburn will kick off against LSU this Saturday for the final game of the five-game homestand to start the season before heading to Athens to play Georgia the following week.

