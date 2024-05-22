Auburn Commit Is Now A Five Star Player
Auburn football's 2025 recrutiing class keeps climbing the ranks.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers currently sit at nine in the overall recruiting class rankings according to On3. They are fourth in the SEC.
On Wednesday, 247Sports has named Opelika defensive lineman Malik Autry a five-star. The Opelika High School standout has stayed true to his early commitment to the Auburn Tigers despite several efforts by opposing schools to get him to flip. The Florida Gators appear to be the biggest threat to Freeze and Auburn when it comes to Autry. With questions happening around Florida's program, it could be a great opportunity for the Tigers.
Autry is listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, and has developed as an elite player in the state of Alabama. According to 247Sports, Autry is ranked as the fourth-highest defensive lineman in the country and the third-best overall played in the state of Alabama.
Auburn Daily recruiting expert Brian Smith wrote the following note about Autry in his scouting report:
"Autry is a naturally imposing figure. His huge arms stand out, and his powerfully built from his legs to his shoulders. Autry’s best skill would be the ability to explode off the snap of the football, staying low, engulfing the opposing blocker, finding the ball carrier, and then moving laterally along the line of scrimmage to make a play on players who weigh 100 pounds or less than himself."
Auburn currently has 11 players in the 2025 class. Autry is the highest-ranked player leading Highland Home EDGE Jakaleb Faulk. The class also includes defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford from Parker.