Auburn Connections Help Lead Jarquez Hunter to LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams selected former Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round, and it turns out the Rams had several connections that helped guide their pick.
“Les (Snead) obviously being an Auburn alum,” head coach Sean McVay said of Rams general manager Les Snead. “But you look at the way this guy played the game at a high level in an incredibly competitive conference. He’s got the ability to go through you or to be able to run away from you.”
It wasn’t just Snead’s connection that gave the Rams extra insight on Hunter.
“I see Taylor Morton’s wife, Carissa, back in the back. Thomas Morton, her son, spent some time at Auburn. So, we had a little inside info on Mr. Hunter,” Snead said with a grin.
Thomas is currently an offensive analyst on the Tigers' coaching staff.
The Rams return 1,300-yard rusher Kyren Williams, but he’s entering the final year of his contract. A former fifth-round pick himself, McVay is looking forward to the pairing.
“I texted Kyren how excited I am for him to be able to get a chance to learn from him and be around him,” said McVay. “And you talk about the epitome of a pro’s pro. The way he goes about his business day in and day out in Kyren Williams.
The Rams’ selection of Hunter initially looks like a depth move, but Hunter brings a skillset to LA that could help him see the field early in 2025.
“I think that the competitive stamina that you see, the production – you talk to a lot of coaches in that league that you have tremendous respect for, the way that they spoke about Jarquez and going against him and what he meant to that football team and the competitiveness that he really displayed. And he can hit home runs for you, too. You give him a vertical seam; he’s got the ability to run away from you," said McVay.
Hunter checks all of those boxes. Plus, when you add in his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, you can see a three-down back that would excel.
Running out an 11-personnel offense for a majority of the time, Hunter will seamlessly slide in and play well. Hunter is excellent in the passing game as a receiver and blocker. Hunter can be the back to gain four or five yards per rush in the first half, but get loose for a 25-yard-scamper to salt away the time, leading to a victory.
With talented backs like Ashton Jeanty commanding the spotlight, the Los Angeles Rams choose a highly-productive, no-frills playmaker in Jarquez Hunter. Hunter can compliment Williams as a rookie, and give the Rams some leverage as the veteran hits free agency following the season.