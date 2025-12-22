Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 16 Slate
As the 16th week of the NFL season draws to a close, the 2026 draft continues to take shape. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the race for the No. 1 pick remains tight, and there are several teams that could still be in play to pick atop the draft in April.
The Titans, who held onto the top spot in the draft order for much of this season, picked up their third win of the season against the Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs on Sunday. As such, they’ve vaulted themselves back in the prospective draft order, while teams like the Giants, Raiders, Browns and Jets improved their odds at claiming the top pick.
Meanwhile, at the other end, the playoff picture has grown clearer and clearer, with the Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears, Eagles, Rams and 49ers having already clinched a berth.
There’s not much time left for movement atop the draft order, but let’s see how things stand after the Week 16 slate.
Updated 2026 NFL draft order
Team
Record
Draft Position
Week 16 Result
New York Giants
2–13
1
Loss vs. Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders
2–13
2
Loss vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns
3–12
3
Loss vs. Bills
New York Jets
3–12
4
Loss vs. Saints
Tennessee Titans
3–12
5
Win vs. Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals
3–12
6
Loss vs. Falcons
Washington Commanders
4–11
7
Loss vs. Eagles
New Orleans Saints
5–10
8
Win vs. Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
5–10
9
Win vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
6–9
10
Loss vs. Bengals
Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)
6–9
11
Win vs. Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
6–9
12
Loss vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys
6–8–1
13
Loss vs. Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
7–8
14
Loss vs. Patriots
Minnesota Vikings
7–8
15
Win vs. Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7–8
16
Loss vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions
8–7
17
Loss vs. Steelers
Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)
8–6
18
Monday vs. 49ers
Carolina Panthers
8–7
19
Win vs. Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
9–6
20
Win vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers
9–5–1
21
Loss vs. Bears
Philadelphia Eagles
10–5
22
Win vs. Commanders
Houston Texans
10–5
23
Win vs. Raiders
Buffalo Bills
11–4
24
Win vs. Browns
San Francisco 49ers
10–4
25
Monday vs. Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
11–4
26
Win vs. Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)
11–4
27
Win vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
11–4
28
Loss vs. Seahawks
Chicago Bears
11–4
29
Win vs. Packers
New England Patriots
12–3
30
Win vs. Ravens
Denver Broncos
12–3
31
Loss vs. Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks
12–3
32
Win vs. Rams
There are six teams with three or fewer wins, and all are in contention for the first pick. The Giants and Raiders sit at two wins apiece, and both lost on Sunday. They’ll meet in Week 17 for what will be a crucial showdown to determine the 2026 NFL draft order. A New York win would see them cede the top pick to Las Vegas, but a Raiders win would give the Giants the edge once again. The winning team could also potentially fall behind some of the other three-win teams in the draft order, depending on the outcome of other games that week.
For fans already looking ahead to the draft, next week will be absolutely critical.