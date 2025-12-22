SI

Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 16 Slate

The 2026 draft order is taking shape with just two weeks remaining in the 2025 NFL season.

Karl Rasmussen

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had just 33 yards in the Week 16 loss to the Vikings.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had just 33 yards in the Week 16 loss to the Vikings. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As the 16th week of the NFL season draws to a close, the 2026 draft continues to take shape. With just two weeks left in the regular season, the race for the No. 1 pick remains tight, and there are several teams that could still be in play to pick atop the draft in April.

The Titans, who held onto the top spot in the draft order for much of this season, picked up their third win of the season against the Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs on Sunday. As such, they’ve vaulted themselves back in the prospective draft order, while teams like the Giants, Raiders, Browns and Jets improved their odds at claiming the top pick.

Meanwhile, at the other end, the playoff picture has grown clearer and clearer, with the Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks, Bears, Eagles, Rams and 49ers having already clinched a berth.

There’s not much time left for movement atop the draft order, but let’s see how things stand after the Week 16 slate.

Updated 2026 NFL draft order

Team

Record

Draft Position

Week 16 Result

New York Giants

2–13

1

Loss vs. Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders

2–13

2

Loss vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns

3–12

3

Loss vs. Bills

New York Jets

3–12

4

Loss vs. Saints

Tennessee Titans

3–12

5

Win vs. Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals

3–12

6

Loss vs. Falcons

Washington Commanders

4–11

7

Loss vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints

5–10

8

Win vs. Jets

Cincinnati Bengals

5–10

9

Win vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

6–9

10

Loss vs. Bengals

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

6–9

11

Win vs. Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs

6–9

12

Loss vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys

6–8–1

13

Loss vs. Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

7–8

14

Loss vs. Patriots

Minnesota Vikings

7–8

15

Win vs. Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7–8

16

Loss vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions

8–7

17

Loss vs. Steelers

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8–6

18

Monday vs. 49ers

Carolina Panthers

8–7

19

Win vs. Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers

9–6

20

Win vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers

9–5–1

21

Loss vs. Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

10–5

22

Win vs. Commanders

Houston Texans

10–5

23

Win vs. Raiders

Buffalo Bills

11–4

24

Win vs. Browns

San Francisco 49ers

10–4

25

Monday vs. Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

11–4

26

Win vs. Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

11–4

27

Win vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Rams

11–4

28

Loss vs. Seahawks

Chicago Bears

11–4

29

Win vs. Packers

New England Patriots

12–3

30

Win vs. Ravens

Denver Broncos

12–3

31

Loss vs. Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks

12–3

32

Win vs. Rams

There are six teams with three or fewer wins, and all are in contention for the first pick. The Giants and Raiders sit at two wins apiece, and both lost on Sunday. They’ll meet in Week 17 for what will be a crucial showdown to determine the 2026 NFL draft order. A New York win would see them cede the top pick to Las Vegas, but a Raiders win would give the Giants the edge once again. The winning team could also potentially fall behind some of the other three-win teams in the draft order, depending on the outcome of other games that week.

For fans already looking ahead to the draft, next week will be absolutely critical.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL