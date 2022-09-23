Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Four
It's going to be a good week when Kansas vs Duke is a high profile matchup.
And no, this isn't basketball.
Week four of the college football slate features a variety of large spreads, especially so in the SEC. However, there are still several under-the-radar matchups to watch on Saturday that could prove to be important, if not simply entertaining.
Here are our week four staff picks for five of the most important games this weekend, plus a prediction for Auburn vs Missouri.
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
Zac - Clemson 28, Wake Forest 24
Lance - Clemson 34, Wake Forest 24
Andrew - Clemson 21, Wake Forest 28
Trey - Clemson 28, Wake Forest 21
Cooper - Clemson over Wake Forest
Lindsay - Clemson 31, Wake Forest 24
Minnesota at Michigan State
Zac - Minnesota 17, Michigan State 35
Lance - Minnesota 27, Michigan State 29
Andrew - Minnesota 24, Michigan State 35
Trey - Minnesota 17, Minnesota 10
Cooper - Michigan State over Minnesota
Lindsay - Minnesota 27, Michigan State 24
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
Zac - Florida 17, Tennessee 42
Lance - Florida 24, Tennessee 38
Andrew - Florida 35, Tennessee 42
Trey - Florida 30, Tennessee 31
Cooper - Tennessee over Florida
Lindsay - Florida 28, Tennessee 35
Duke at Kansas
Zac - Duke 17, Kansas 21
Lance - Duke 24, Kansas 35
Andrew - Duke 28, Kansas 35
Trey - Duke 24, Kansas 30
Cooper - Duke over Kansas
Lindsay - Duke 31, Kansas 38
No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M
Zac - Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 13
Lance - Arkansas 38, Texas A&M 21
Andrew - Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 24
Trey - Arkansas 40, Texas A&M 13
Cooper - Arkansas over Texas A&M
Lindsay - Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 24
Missouri at Auburn
Zac - Missouri 14, Auburn 20
Lance - Missouri 17, Auburn 27
Andrew - Missouri 17, Auburn 35
Trey - Missouri 10, Auburn 20
Cooper - Auburn over Missouri
Lindsay - Missouri 21, Auburn 24
