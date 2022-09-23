Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Four

It's going to be a good week when Kansas vs Duke is a high profile matchup.

And no, this isn't basketball.

Week four of the college football slate features a variety of large spreads, especially so in the SEC. However, there are still several under-the-radar matchups to watch on Saturday that could prove to be important, if not simply entertaining.

Here are our week four staff picks for five of the most important games this weekend, plus a prediction for Auburn vs Missouri.

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports Zac - Clemson 28, Wake Forest 24 Lance - Clemson 34, Wake Forest 24 Andrew - Clemson 21, Wake Forest 28 Trey - Clemson 28, Wake Forest 21 Cooper - Clemson over Wake Forest Lindsay - Clemson 31, Wake Forest 24 Minnesota at Michigan State Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Zac - Minnesota 17, Michigan State 35 Lance - Minnesota 27, Michigan State 29 Andrew - Minnesota 24, Michigan State 35 Trey - Minnesota 17, Minnesota 10 Cooper - Michigan State over Minnesota Lindsay - Minnesota 27, Michigan State 24 No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports Zac - Florida 17, Tennessee 42 Lance - Florida 24, Tennessee 38 Andrew - Florida 35, Tennessee 42 Trey - Florida 30, Tennessee 31 Cooper - Tennessee over Florida Lindsay - Florida 28, Tennessee 35 Duke at Kansas Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Zac - Duke 17, Kansas 21 Lance - Duke 24, Kansas 35 Andrew - Duke 28, Kansas 35 Trey - Duke 24, Kansas 30 Cooper - Duke over Kansas Lindsay - Duke 31, Kansas 38 No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M AP Photo/Michael Woods Zac - Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 13 Lance - Arkansas 38, Texas A&M 21 Andrew - Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 24 Trey - Arkansas 40, Texas A&M 13 Cooper - Arkansas over Texas A&M Lindsay - Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 24 Missouri at Auburn Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Zac - Missouri 14, Auburn 20 Lance - Missouri 17, Auburn 27 Andrew - Missouri 17, Auburn 35 Trey - Missouri 10, Auburn 20 Cooper - Auburn over Missouri Lindsay - Missouri 21, Auburn 24

