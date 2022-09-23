Skip to main content

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Four

Who will win the battle of the Tigers in Jordan-Hare?
It's going to be a good week when Kansas vs Duke is a high profile matchup.

And no, this isn't basketball.

Week four of the college football slate features a variety of large spreads, especially so in the SEC. However, there are still several under-the-radar matchups to watch on Saturday that could prove to be important, if not simply entertaining.

Here are our week four staff picks for five of the most important games this weekend, plus a prediction for Auburn vs Missouri.

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest

Sep 17, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (right) and head coach Dabo Swinney look on during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Zac - Clemson 28, Wake Forest 24

Lance - Clemson 34, Wake Forest 24

Andrew - Clemson 21, Wake Forest 28

Trey - Clemson 28, Wake Forest 21

Cooper - Clemson over Wake Forest

Lindsay - Clemson 31, Wake Forest 24

Minnesota at Michigan State

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) for no gain during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac - Minnesota 17, Michigan State 35

Lance - Minnesota 27, Michigan State 29

Andrew - Minnesota 24, Michigan State 35

Trey - Minnesota 17, Minnesota 10

Cooper - Michigan State over Minnesota

Lindsay - Minnesota 27, Michigan State 24

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) and offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Zac - Florida 17, Tennessee 42

Lance - Florida 24, Tennessee 38

Andrew - Florida 35, Tennessee 42

Trey - Florida 30, Tennessee 31

Cooper - Tennessee over Florida

Lindsay - Florida 28, Tennessee 35

Duke at Kansas

Sep 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Jared Casey (47) celebrates with wide receiver Quentin Skinner (83) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zac - Duke 17, Kansas 21

Lance - Duke 24, Kansas 35

Andrew - Duke 28, Kansas 35

Trey - Duke 24, Kansas 30

Cooper - Duke over Kansas

Lindsay - Duke 31, Kansas 38

No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Cincinnati defense to score a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Zac - Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 13

Lance - Arkansas 38, Texas A&M 21

Andrew - Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 24

Trey - Arkansas 40, Texas A&M 13

Cooper - Arkansas over Texas A&M

Lindsay - Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 24

Missouri at Auburn

Robby Ashford vs Penn State.

Zac - Missouri 14, Auburn 20

Lance - Missouri 17, Auburn 27

Andrew - Missouri 17, Auburn 35

Trey - Missouri 10, Auburn 20

Cooper - Auburn over Missouri

Lindsay - Missouri 21, Auburn 24

