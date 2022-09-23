Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable 9: A battle of Tigers

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: A battle of Tigers
Start, Bench, Cut (Tiger Mascot Edition) - LSU (Mike the Tiger), Missouri (Truman the Tiger), or Clemson (The Tiger).
ZAC BLACKERBY - Start Mike, Bench Truman, cut Clemson
LINDSAY CROSBY - Start Mike, Bench Truman, Cut Clemson's tiger-like thing
LANCE DAWE - Start, bench, and cut them in that order. Mike wins by default. Not particularly cool or impressive. None of these tiger mascots come even close to comparing to Aubie. Truman has eyes that are this mixture of sad and slightly fearful of what life is throwing at him. He's been through a lot but he's trying his best.
Clemson's mascot has the eyes of a demon. Whoever cleared that/continues to clear it should be checked on.
ANDREW STEFANIAK - Start Mike the Tiger, bench Clemson Tiger, cut Truman the Tiger
TREY LEE - Start Mike, Bench Truman, Cut the spawn of Satan from Clemson
COOPER POSEY - I would start Mike the Tiger, bench Truman the Tiger, and cut the Clemson Tiger.
JEREMY ROBUCK - Somehow benching and cutting Clemson tiger, good God that thing is creepy, guess I’ll start Mike, we go way back.
LANI - Starting my guy Mike. He seems like the most normal out of all of the mascots. Then benching Clemsons tiger his eyes give me sparkplug off the bench energy. Finally I am cutting Truman because it is Mizzou hate week.
How much should Auburn fans be panicking?
ZB - As far as 2022 goes, there's a lot that would have to change to turn things around and find success this year. Most of the Auburn conglomerate seems to think it's time to panic and expect for the worst.
LC - Scale of 1-10 (because 1-5 scales are dumb): 8
LD - A lot. Recruiting is bad, coaching is bad, execution is bad, there's no identity on either side of the ball, Auburn can't score, create turnovers, or be efficient in almost every aspect of the game. Harsin believes the Tigers have done some good things are are building?
The pathetic product they put on the field last Saturday suggests otherwise. It's hard to envision a complete turnaround.
AS - I think there should be a lot of panic. There is a ton of dysfunction from the coaching staff and the loss last week was atrocious.
TL - A decent amount. The schedule only gets tougher from here on out, and the heat has turned up on Bryan Harsin's hot seat after the beatdown from Penn State. The defensive line that has been played up as a top tier group in the conference has been very underwhelming so far. The secondary and the linebacker play have left a lot to be desired. On the other side of the ball, it may be one of the worst offenses Auburn has had in recent memory, and that is with Tank Bigsby starting at running back. Auburn needs to start clicking or the 2022 season may become the new 2012 in people's minds.
CP - Auburn fans should be panicking for sure. Auburn is on the tipping point of becoming the next Tennessee. If Bryan Harsin does not turn this program around and is fired. Auburn will only have one more chance at making a good hire or the Tigers will become Tennessee. Things are not looking good on the Plains.
JR - A lot, but sometimes things have to get worse before they can get better (new coach).
L - 6.5 out of 10. Times are uncertain and this weekends performance left much to be desired but after a big recruiting weekend we picked up a commit so maybe the world isn't ending?
Which football player has impressed you the most so far this season?
ZB - Kilian Zierer. He was probably the best player on the field for Auburn on Saturday in the loss against Penn State. Auburn needed answer at the tackle positions this offseason. They found it but the rest of the offensive line has taken a step back.
LC - Eku Leota - I really wish this was because there's so many options for impressive players that I'm defaulting to an easy choice, but alas.
His speed around the edge is absolutely real, and he has great pursuit when a QB leaves the pocket. He's one of the only reliable sources of QB hurries on the team right now, despite the low statistical numbers.
LD - There are three that I would like to put out there. Eku Leota, DJ James, and Ja'Varrius Johnson.
Leota has been Auburn's PFF darling through three games of the season. DJ James needs more playing time over a couple of other corners. Ja'Varrius Johnson is maybe the only receiver on roster that has proven that he can create separation consistently.
AS - Jarquez Hunter has been really good. He has taken a huge step forward from last year. Auburn’s running back room will be in fine shape when Tank leaves for the NFL.
TL - Jarquez Hunter has been a force in the redzone this season. It has surprised me that he has more touchdowns than Tank so far.
CP - DJ James has been impressive this year. He was not a guy on my radar at the beginning of the season but I think he has done a good job at covering wide receivers.
L - Joke answer: Anders has not made me sad yet. Real Answer: Tank? I mean he's money in open space he looks quicker and is still a strong runner. We just have to figure out more ways to get the ball in his hands.
Bold Prediction for Auburn vs Missouri?
ZB - I'll go with no offensive touchdowns in the first half from either team.
LC - At this point, predicting Auburn to win the dang game feels like it's a bold prediction.
I'll take Auburn actually covering for once.
LD - Auburn wins by 14 points or more. This is a bad Missouri team that is struggling as much as AU is right now. If the Tigers can establish Tank Bigsby instead of doing whatever it is that they've done on offense up until this point, they can win this game.
AS - The team comes out angry after last weeks awful performance and blows Missouri out of the water.
TL - Holden Geriner starts the entire second half and leads the Tigers to a comeback against Missouri.
CP - Considering Missouri does not have a good run defense, I am going to say Auburn has two running backs that rush for 100 yards each.
L - This is more an Auburn prediction than Mizzou but I expect Auburn to really try to "Establish It" and not give up on their rushing attack. I expect Tank to break 100 yards and have more than 25 carries.
Which Missouri player should Auburn fans keep their eyes on?
ZB - Luther Burden can do it all for Mizzou. They get him the ball multiple ways and he can be a threat to score anytime he gets the rock. Electric on special teams.
LC - True freshman Luther Burden looks to be a threat at receiver, but an absolute weapon at punt returner. He's already taken one to the house and picks up chunks of yards in a hurry, so Auburn needs to be fundamentally sound on special teams this Saturday.
LD - Dominic Lovett. He's been QB Brady Cook's favorite target so far this season.
AS - Boring answer but their quarterback Brady Cook. He can get it done with his arm and his legs. Cook is a great game manager and knows how to win football games.
TL - Luther Burden. The dude is a stud and will probably roast and toast Auburn's secondary on Saturday.
CP - Wide Receiver Dominic Lovett, he is an important part of Mizzou’s offense. Lovett has 274 receiving yards this season and averages 17.1 yards per catch. With as bad as Auburn’s secondary is Lovett could cause some problems for Auburn's defense.
JR - QB Brady Cook has 160 rushing yards through two games could be tough to defend.
L - Luther Burden III. 5 star recruits in Columbia Missouri are rare, but he's there and he had a six catches in Mizzou's last game and Mizzou will probably look to continue feeding him against Auburn's secondary that has been suspect this season.
Biggest Upset in Week 4 of CFB?
ZB - Wake Forest over Clemson.
LC - Wake Forest over Clemson - just something about those Demon Deacons.
LD - No. 21 Wake Forest over No. 5 Clemson.
AS - I think Wake Forrest will beat Clemson.
TL - Washington State over Oregon. Cameron Ward is a highlight reel quarterback and will bring home the dub for the Cougars.
CP - Arkansas has not beaten Texas A&M in their last nine games. I think this Is the year they break that losing streak.
JR - Vandy over Bama (joking).
L - Wake Forest over Clemson. It's hard to pick against a underdog at home. Trees will be getting rolled this weekend in Auburn and possibly in Winston-Salem.
Who is your Winner of the Week?
ZB - Arryn Siposs ran down a blocked field goal from the holder position to save a touchdown for the Eagles.
LC - Davis Daniel continues to look phenomenal for the Sale Lake Bees (AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels). He just threw 7.1 scoreless innings this week, giving him a 1.72 ERA over his last six starts, covering 36.2 innings.
LD - Bruce Pearl. Just simply existing. Auburn basketball is officially less than 50 days away and I'm sure fans could not be more excited right now.
AS - Jamel Dean- He had two interceptions for the Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints.
TL - Jamel Dean. Two picks in the Buccaneer's game against the Saints is pretty impressive.
CP - Bo Nix is the winner of the week. He had good numbers against BYU throwing for 222 yards with two passing touchdowns. Nix also rushed for 35 yards with three rushing touchdowns
JR - Jamel Dean balled out against the Saints. Picked off Jameis twice!
L - Easy answer is Jamel Dean. Two interceptions against the Saints he showed out. But I do want to bring awareness to Josh Donaldson who returned from the paternity list to mash in his first game back in the Yankees with 2 hits for 1 hr, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored, in 4 ABs in a 10-3 Yankees win over the Twins.
Final Thoughts and Predictions for Auburn vs Missouri.
ZB - Auburn 24. Missouri 20.
LC - Ugh. Auburn wins, 27-17, but I don't feel good about it.
LD - Auburn rebounds and picks up a win over a Missouri squad that doesn't quite match up well in the trenches. I know Auburn's lines are coming off of bad weeks, but I think they'll bounce back.
AS - I think Auburn wins this one big and everything settles on the Plains for at least a week.
TL - This is the biggest game of the season for Auburn, because it either allows them to keep pushing forward and forgetting about the loss to Penn State, or the loss to Penn State is too much to overcome and it causes them to stumble against an inferior Missouri team. I think it will be tight for a while, but Auburn will pull away late.
Auburn 20 Missouri 10
CP - If this team continues to play the way they have this season it is possible this is the only conference game Auburn wins. Auburn should be able to pull this one out in an impressive fashion considering Missouri is arguably the worst team in the SEC.
JR - 24-21 Auburn in OT
Charles Barkley wins homecoming queen due to a senior prank.
L - Auburn needs to bounce back and show some fight after the Penn State game. Auburn has should have a talent advantage and they need to flex their muscles. I expect Auburn to win by more than a touchdown.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube