Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable 9: A battle of Tigers

ZB - As far as 2022 goes, there's a lot that would have to change to turn things around and find success this year. Most of the Auburn conglomerate seems to think it's time to panic and expect for the worst.

LC - Scale of 1-10 (because 1-5 scales are dumb): 8

LD - A lot. Recruiting is bad, coaching is bad, execution is bad, there's no identity on either side of the ball, Auburn can't score, create turnovers, or be efficient in almost every aspect of the game. Harsin believes the Tigers have done some good things are are building?

The pathetic product they put on the field last Saturday suggests otherwise. It's hard to envision a complete turnaround.

AS - I think there should be a lot of panic. There is a ton of dysfunction from the coaching staff and the loss last week was atrocious.

TL - A decent amount. The schedule only gets tougher from here on out, and the heat has turned up on Bryan Harsin's hot seat after the beatdown from Penn State. The defensive line that has been played up as a top tier group in the conference has been very underwhelming so far. The secondary and the linebacker play have left a lot to be desired. On the other side of the ball, it may be one of the worst offenses Auburn has had in recent memory, and that is with Tank Bigsby starting at running back. Auburn needs to start clicking or the 2022 season may become the new 2012 in people's minds.

CP - Auburn fans should be panicking for sure. Auburn is on the tipping point of becoming the next Tennessee. If Bryan Harsin does not turn this program around and is fired. Auburn will only have one more chance at making a good hire or the Tigers will become Tennessee. Things are not looking good on the Plains.

JR - A lot, but sometimes things have to get worse before they can get better (new coach).

L - 6.5 out of 10. Times are uncertain and this weekends performance left much to be desired but after a big recruiting weekend we picked up a commit so maybe the world isn't ending?