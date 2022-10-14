Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Sharks, Bears, Rebels, Oh My!

ZB - It all comes down the the offense. Can the Auburn offensive line be average? Can the coaches scheme receivers open? Can Tank Bigsby and Jarquez get some space?

It could happen but hasn’t so far this season.

LC - Build the best possible offensive line out of NFL players that are on their bye week (Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans) and then hope that they can keep defenders out of the backfield so that Tank Bigsby has room to work AND give Robby Ashford some space to get the ball downfield.

LD - A lot differently on offense, and it starts up front with the offensive line. The Tigers seemingly didn't block on pass plays

AS - The offensive line has to give Ashford time. It almost seems like that is impossible but that’s the only way to get a flow on offense.

TL - Limit turnovers. The Tigers are ranked 128 in turnover margin, with only Stanford, Temple, and New Mexico State behind them. If Auburn can keep the ball on offense, they stand a chance in this game.

GO - Block - The offensive line play versus Georgia was abysmal and had no signs of improving so therefore one of the best parts of the team (running backs) has no holes and were having to juke and break tackles before you get back to the line of scrimmage.

Finish drives - in the past two games for Auburn and really the whole season, the tigers offense has driven the ball down the field only to turn it over or kick field goals. Ole Miss os going to score points and score touchdowns, Auburn will have to respond

CP - Auburn has to be able to make adjustments. If they find success early maintaining that success is going to be the key to the game. Auburn has not performed to their potential in the second half this season.

JR - Play with confidence and finish. A lot of Auburn’s problems feel mental, and if the Tigers could play together with some swag, they could absolutely take down the Rebels.

JS - Create an offensive identity that isn’t just letting Robby scramble. You have the best RB duo in the league and you don’t give one enough snaps and you scheme to other one into the dirt. They have to utilize quick routes and pop passes to alleviate the pressure on this putrid OL.