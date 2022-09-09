Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Which position group underperformed?

LINDSAY CROSBY - Jeffrey M'Ba as Thanos seems like an easy answer, since he goes by the nickname already, but Thanos (obviously) wasn't an Avenger so SHAME ON ANYONE who puts that for their answer. I'm going with Cam Riley as Thor, because he's lightning quick, it sounds like thunder when he hits you, and he's able to just show up halfway through a play and wreck everything like Thor did when he showed up in Wakanda during Endgame

GRAY OLDENBURG - Due to his intelligence of the game and pure skill, I have to put Derick Hall as Iron man. Hall has shown how valuable he can be with his knowledge of the game combined with his extreme athletic ability that has be looking all up and down that Iron man suit.

TREY LEE - I'll go Derick Hall as Thor. He's a pretty electric pass rusher.

COOPER POSEY - Tyler Fromm would be Thor because of his hair and his build. He looks just like Chris Hemsworth in the Thor movies. I do not think there is a better comparison out there.