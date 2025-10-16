Auburn DB Back on Injury Report Ahead of Missouri Game
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn on Wednesday released its initial injury report for its upcoming matchup against the No. 16-ranked Missouri Tigers, and the Tigers are yet again battling some injuries from a few key players.
Defensive back Champ Anthony is listed as questionable on the injury report. Anthony initially missed two games for the Tigers earlier this season after breaking his thumb in week one against the Baylor Bears. As of last week, he was still awaiting getting stitches out of his hand from the surgery he had post-injury.
Anthony played in the Tigers’ last three matchups against the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he played with a club on his hand to protect the thumb from being injured again
He was last included on the report on the Thursday report ahead of the Oklahoma game as "probable."
Tight end Brandon Frazier is listed as questionable for this Saturday’s game against Missouri. Although Frazier may not be eye-catching like other pass catchers, he plays key roles in the Auburn rushing attack. The injury he has is not disclosed.
Linebacker Bryce Deas is listed as doubtful for this matchup, meaning he has a 25 percent chance of playing this weekend. Last weekend against Georgia, Deas recorded two tackles.
Auburn is needing every player they can muster this weekend, as they are looking to snap a three-game losing streak against No.16 Missouri.
Wide receiver Horatio Fields is out for the year after suffering a broken foot in practice a few weeks ago. Running back Durell Robinson is also still listed as out for the Auburn Tigers. Robinson suffered a “freak” leg injury after the Tiger’s week two win against the Ball State Cardinals, and has not played since.