Auburn defensive tackle Zykevious Walker no longer with the team

Walker had not traveled with the Tigers in their last two games.
Auburn defensive lineman Zykevious Walker is no longer with the team, Auburn Undercover first reported on Monday morning.

According to the report, Walker made his move to leave the team last week, and removed from Auburn's roster list on the Tigers' website today.

"Z (Zykevious Walker) is coming off of his knee better, and now it's just a matter of getting back into rotation," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said before Auburn's matchup with Georgia. "He’s had a few personal things, not in a bad way, but he’s had a few personal things to take care of. That has impacted some playing time as well. But he’s back this week. He’s fine, just some family things, and we’re excited to see him back here Tuesday. We’re excited to see how he fits onto that rotation."

Walker was the second-highest commit in Auburn's 2020 recruiting class, just behind stud tailback Tank Bigsby. He was the No. 79 prospect overall in the 2020 class, a huge get for Auburn out of the state of Georgia.

During his time with the Tigers, Zykevious has appeared in 10 games, recording 20 tackles, 2.5 TFL and one sack. Because of his aforementioned knee injury, he did not take the field for the Tigers this season.

The loss may not impact Auburn's depth on the defensive line for now, but Walker's presence would project out to be at least somewhat valuable next season.

Oct 10, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Zykeivous Walker (3) celebrates sacking Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
