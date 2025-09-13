Auburn Downs South Alabama, Moves to 3-0 Heading into SEC Play
AUBURN, Ala.- No. 24 Auburn on Saturday took down the South Alabama Jaguars, 31-15, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It wasn’t pretty, but the Tigers got the job done. Auburn moved to 3-0 for the 53rd time all time and the third time in four seasons, two of which have now come under head coach Hugh Freeze.
Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also used his legs quite a bit today, rushing 10 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Arnold is the first Auburn quarterback with four or more rushing touchdowns in a season since Robby Ashford totaled five in 2023.
His four rushing scores this year is also a career high, and all three of his touchdowns helped Auburn take a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.
Eric Singleton Jr. led the team in receiving yards and catches, recording six receptions for 65 yards. His nine-yard reception in the first quarter extended his catch streak to 27 games, every game of his collegiate career thus far.
Cam Coleman found the endzone for the first time this season on a 32-yard reception. Coleman has made at least one reception in nine consecutive games
Running back Jeremiah Cobb had himself another career day, rushing for 119 yards on a career-high 19 carries and a rushing touchdown, marking his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Freshman running back Omar Mabson II saw a fair share of playing time, having five carries for 13 yards. Omar Mabson II’s seven-yard reception in the third quarter was the first of his career
Cobb's touchdown gave Auburn a 28-9 lead at the half as the Tigers scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives.
The Auburn defense looked shaky at times, but kept the Jaguars at bay for the most part in terms of actually getting into the end zone. Defensive end Keyron Crawford had two tackles for loss, five total tackles, and also had a first-quarter interception, which was the first of his career and the first interception of the season by a Tiger.
Defensive back Kalebn Harris led the team in tackles, having eight total stops and one tackle for loss. Auburn cornerback Jay Crawford did not come back after being injured in the first quarter of the game.
The overall run defense for the Tigers was nowhere near as good as it was in the previous two outings, giving up 140 rushing yards in this outing after giving up only 61 rushing yards through the Tigers’ previous matchups. However, Auburn shut out South Alabama in the fourth quarter with a fumble recovery on a 12-play drive and a turnover on downs forced on a 15-play drive.
Auburn opens up conference play next week on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. CT.