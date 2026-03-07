How Auburn’s Rebuilt WR Corps Could Be One of Its Most Intriguing Developments

The Auburn Tigers have seen a significant amount of roster changes over the offseason, and one of the position groups that saw the most turnover was undoubtedly the wide receiver room.

Auburn entered the 2025 season with, presumably, one of the most talented wide receiving cores in the nation a year ago, with Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons, and Horatio Fields headlining the group of Tiger wideouts. Many media outlets and college football analysts ranked them either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country, often paired with Ohio State.

However, the Tigers’ new arsenal of wide receivers will hardly even appear recognizable compared to last year, making it one of the most intriguing position groups on the roster, according to ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr.

After Hugh Freeze was fired and new head coach Alex Golesh completely overhauled the offensive coaching staff, including former wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, leading the Tigers’ talented squad of route-runners to flee to the transfer portal.

Coleman landed at Texas, Singleton went with Davis to Florida, Thompson signed with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Simmons transferred to Texas Tech, and Horatio Fields followed Deuce Knight to Ole Miss.

The only returners of note include redshirt freshman Sam Turner and redshirt Bryce Cain, as Cain is the only member of the “Freeze Four” to remain at Auburn following Freeze’s firing.

However, despite the mass exodus, Golesh and new associate head coach/wide receivers coach Kodi Burns did a solid job of revamping the room through both the transfer portal and the high school ranks.

The Tigers brought in five receivers from the portal, and they are all former South Florida wideouts who previously played with now-Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown, including junior Keshaun Singleton, sophomore Jeremiah Koger, senior Chas Nimrod, sophomore Christian Neptune, and redshirt Kory Pettigrew.

Singleton certainly stands out due to his consistent production last season with the Bulls, as he finished as USF’s leading receiver with 877 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 receptions in 2025.

Koger followed Singleton with 38 receptions for 597 yards and eight touchdowns of his own in his inaugural season. Koger stands at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, and he could be utilized on all levels of Golesh’s offense.

Nimrod is an interesting player to watch, given his valuable experience in the SEC. Nimrod played at Tennessee for three years, including while Golesh served as the Vols’ offensive coordinator, and has garnered 781 total receiving yards across his three seasons (excluding redshirt season in 2022) in college.

Auburn also signed three solid high school recruits who could all potentially make an impact in their first couple of years with the program, as Brady Marchese, DeShawn Spencer, and Alabama flip Brian Williams Jr. all inked with the Tigers in December.

Marchese is rated four stars and ranked as the No. 28 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to On3, and he previously signed with the Michigan Wolverines in early December. However, following the Sherrone Moore situation, Marchese was later released from the National Letter of Intent, and he ultimately landed at Auburn.

Spencer is listed as the No. 107 receiver and No. 28 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports, but he could certainly find his role only despite standing at just 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. The Saraland, Ala., native also broke the single-season receiving record with 1,709 receiving yards in his senior campaign, a record previously set by current Alabama wideout and former five-star Ryan Williams.

Overall, the wide receiver room is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing developments to keep an eye on heading into Golesh’s first season on the Plains.

Although Auburn lost virtually all of its production from last year, the Tigers needed a complete revamp on the offensive side of the football. And considering how a plethora of these new wideouts are already familiar with Brown under center, they are in a prime position to thrive in the orange and blue under Golesh.