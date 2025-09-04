Auburn Emerging as Contender in SEC Network's Power Rankings
Heading into Week 2, the Auburn Tigers are gaining outside respect.
After its 38-24 win at Baylor to open the season, Auburn is ranked sixth in the SEC's power rankings by SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Alyssa Lang and Chris Doering. Both Watson and Doering held the Tigers in the highest regard by ranking the team sixth, while Nowkhah had the lowest ranked at 12th. Lang ranked Auburn seventh.
The full breakdown can be found below.
"These Tigers caused a bit of a tempest amongst the panel. They were ranked as low at 12th (by Nowkhah) but high enough by the rest to surge to sixth overall, even though no individual panelist placed them higher than seventh," SEC Network's Joe Menzer wrote. "Hey, it’s apparently new math when we were told there wouldn’t be any. Regardless, Auburn’s 38-24 win at Baylor was impressive. And while new QB Jackson Arnold, the transfer from Oklahoma, did not necessarily throw the ball well (or much, attempting only 17 passes), he did run for 137 yards and two touchdowns, which proved far more valuable in the eye-opening road win against the Bears."
Auburn's ranking, albeit debatable due to most of the conference playing a weaker opponent to open the season, puts the Tigers in an advantageous spot for the remainder of its season, as they are ranked above in-conference opponents Oklahoma (9th), Missouri and Texas A&M (T-10th), Alabama (12th), Vanderbilt (13th), and Kentucky (15th).
Only one future SEC opponent - No. 2 Georgia - ranks higher.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and company still have plenty of work to do if they’re to fulfill the expectations set by their ranking, as the Tigers’ passing game will need to show fruit in the team’s upcoming matchups against Ball State and South Alabama, though the Tigers enter the Ball State game as heavy favorites.
Additionally, the Tigers are favored against most opponents this year, including Oklahoma and Alabama, though the Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs still have the edge on Auburn in ESPN’s predictions.
Auburn, a 97.9 percent favorite to make a bowl game this year, per ESPN FPI, is well set up for a better season than last year’s disappointing 5-7 showing, including a 2-6 in-conference record. Leading the charge is Davey O’Brien Great 8 quarterback Jackson Arnold, who, after a great performance against Baylor in his Auburn debut, currently leads the SEC in rushing yards.
The Tigers will head into their first home matchup with much to prove, where they’ll take on the aforementioned Ball State Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.