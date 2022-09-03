Skip to main content

Auburn fans wake up ready for the season opener vs Mercer

WAKE UP ITS GAMEDAY.

It's finally here. 

The long offseason for the Auburn Tigers is behind us as they host the Mercer Bears tonight at Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:00 pm CT. 

Despite the difference in talent level between the two teams, Auburn fans are excited to see their team retake the field for the first time since playing in the Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars. Since that game, AUburn has had to reshuffle the roster via the transfer portal, coaching drama, replacing both coordinators, and a competitive quarterback battle. 

With the summer behind us, let's look at some Auburn fans that went to Twitter early on Saturday to display their excitement for Auburn's gameday. 

Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice Friday.Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

By Zac Blackerby
