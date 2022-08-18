Auburn football 2022 statistical predictions: Defense

The 2022 Auburn Tigers roster has a lot of familiar faces - virtually the entire offensive line and TE room is back, as well as the top two running backs in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Top receivers Kobe Hudson (UCF) and Demetris Robertson (out of eligibility) have departed, but several returners like Shedrick Jackson, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and Malcolm Johnson Jr figure to be integral parts of this year's offense.

On defense, many top names have moved on, with linebackers Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten, safety Smoke Monday, and 2nd round pick Roger McCreary all having departed The Plains. Auburn's defense has brought in potential impact transfers and have gotten another year of maturation from backups, and appear to be in a good position to field a Top 5 SEC defense this season.

Wednesday, we looked at the offense. Today, let's look at the returners on the defensive side of the ball and see who can be expected to exceed last year's production.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

EDGE Derick Hall: 2021 = 52 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 FF

Prediction: OVER (sacks)

Hall played every game last season, but saved his best performances for the end of the season with five sacks in the final three regular season games, including three of Bryce Young in the Iron Bowl. He comes back for (presumably) his final year before heading to the NFL in the best shape of his life and with a full-time pass-rushing partner in Eku Leota to keep opposing blocking schemes from solely focusing on him.

(Someone in the Locked on Auburn discord predicts he'll surpass Nick Fairley's single-season program record of 12, set in 2010)

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

EDGE Eku Leota: 2021 = 23 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 FF

Prediction: OVER (sacks)

The transfer from Northwestern acclimated quickly to the SEC, notching sacks against conference opponents LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, Miss St., and South Carolina. Working behind TD Moultry and Hall, he provided quality depth and more than held his own. Now playing in a full-time role and having physically developed into an absolute unit, Leota's a great candidate to break out with double digits sacks and an NFL Draft selection.

© Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DE Colby Wooden: 2021 = 61 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5 sacks

Prediction: OVER (sacks)

Speaking to the media during fall camp, Wooden discussed the depth on the defensive line and how he felt it was going to allow the team to exceed expectations in 2022. The addition of Jayson Jones at NT - a stronger, quicker replacement for departed NT Tony Fair - should command more attention from interior offensive linemen and allow Wooden more one-on-one matchups on the exterior. Don't be surprised if the 6'5, 278 junior takes a leap and is close to double digit sacks by the end of the season.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

DL Marcus Harris: 2021 = 27 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks

Prediction: OVER (TFL)

Harris, the Kansas transfer who returned to his home state, played in all 13 games last year as an interior depth option, picking up one start vs Akron. His Iron Bowl performance (4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) showed that's he capable of hanging with the highest quality opponents, and look for him to receive more opportunities as a returning veteran with experience in this defensive scheme.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

DB Donovan Kaufman: 2021 = 33 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, 3 FF

Prediction: OVER (tackles, TFL)

Kaufman, the 5'10 transfer from Vanderbilt, came in and made an immediate impact for the Tigers, slotting into Derek Mason's defense right away thanks to his past experience with the scheme. Despite Mason's departure, Kaufman remained at Auburn and appears poised to start the season as the primary nickelback, where his versatility will be used to both attack the run as well as defend in space. Look for big things from the upperclassman, now that he's settled into the nickel role and can play more instinctively at the snap.

© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

DB Zion Puckett: 2021 = 48 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Prediction: OVER (tackles)

The junior safety from Griffin, GA was used all over the field last year, logging time at both safety and linebacker in certain sub packages, collecting one start against Penn State. He showed a penchant for coming up in big matchups, accumulating 32 combined tackles and 0.5 TFL in a four-game stretch against LSU, Georgia, Arkansas, and Ole Miss. Now solidified as one of the starters on the back end, expect higher production from the 6'0, 227 Puckett.

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

DB Nehemiah Pritchett: 2021 = 27 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU

Prediction: UNDER (tackles, PBU)

Seen as a Top 5 cornerback prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, Pritchett projects to continue the legacy of recent NFL draftees Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Noah Igbinoghene, and Roger McCreary by holding down the #1 CB job and locking down his side of the field. Long and athletic, the 6'1 Pritchett excels in both man and zone coverage and smart teams will stay away from his side of the field in search of more favorable matchups elsewhere.

