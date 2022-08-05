Auburn DL Colby Wooden: defensive line depth 'going to be crucial' during the season

Auburn football fall camp is officially underway.

Don't tell that to the Alabama weather, which will continue maintain its humid, stuffy summer climate for a couple more months.

Wouldn't you know it, was burning up during day two of "fall" camp.

Defensive lineman Colby Wooden, initially breathless and worn out because of said heat, spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and discussed his excitement for the defensive line.

The line depth, Wooden said, might be the strongest on the team.

"Our depth, I feel like we're one of the strong points on the team," Wooden said. "We've got me, myself, Jayson (Jones)... then we've got backups that have experience such as Zykevious Walker, Jeremiah (Wright), and the list goes on and on. So as far as people who have gotten reps, we have depth."

Wooden noted that obviously, depth is important, but one of the values of having true depth is allowing some of the more inexperienced players an opportunity to play. "It's going to be crucial come fall camp, and during the season. That way guys, you know, older vets can get a break, and younger guys can show what they can do. So I'm really excited about our depth. I'm excited about giving some of the younger guys who haven't played as much, giving them a chance to show what they can do."

Oregon transfer Jayson Jones was a name that Wooden mentioned several times throughout the press conference.

"Jayson Jones, he's been a huge presence and a huge help with his size," Wooden said. "We've also added a couple of key pieces on the edge, like Marcus (Bragg) from Western Kentucky. We've got Marquis Robinson back. Our depth is going to be good all across the line."

The presence on the front of the rotation is strong. Wooden pairs nicely with veteran edge Derick Hall while Marcus Harris and Jayson Jones (projected starters) look to build upon strong sophomore seasons on the interior. As Wooden mentioned, the Tigers have some really nice depth across the board.

If the Tigers are going to exceed expectations, defensive line depth may be a place Auburn looks to for help.

"So I'm just excited- from the edge to the interior, I'm ready to go."

