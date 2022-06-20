Skip to main content

Sportsbook raises Auburn football's 2022 projected win total

Bet Online has raised the Auburn football win total.

The Auburn football win total line set by Bet Online opened at 5.5 total wins for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. 

Since then it has moved to six. 

This means the money is following Auburn winning more than 5.5 games this season. 

In a year where Auburn's first five games are all at home and the Tigers will have a chance to be in all of them, the line of 5.5 total wins seemed low to a lot of folks. This move by Bet Online is not a surprise. 

Other books have Auburn's win total at 6.5. It will be interesting to see if Bet Online eventually moves the Auburn win totals line to match that before the start of the season. 

In 2021, Auburn's win total opened at seven. They ended up winning six games last season. 

There are a ton of questions nationally about this Auburn football team and what the future looks like under Harsin. Seemingly every publication has Auburn picked to finish last in the SEC West. The publications that list and predict records typically have Auburn finishing 6-6 in 2022. If that were the case, the bet on Bet Online would be a push. 

This coaching staff will be in a perfect position to overachieve with the way the schedule falls this year. The Tigers will have to capitalize on the several toss-up games on the schedule. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Sportsbook raises Auburn football's 2022 projected win total

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn's running back coach Carnell Williams before the A-Day spring practice gameat Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jc Auburnday 09
Football

Is Auburn's Cadillac Williams a top-five running backs coach?

By Zac Blackerby45 minutes ago
Auburn baseball pregame vs Ole Miss at the College World Series.
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Stanford: live blog

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs Ole Miss in the College World Series.
Baseball

Auburn baseball faces top-seed Stanford in a College World Series elimination game

By Lindsay Crosby5 hours ago
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Jamaal Jarrett puts Auburn in top three, sets commitment date

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Auburn target RB Jeremiah Cobb is set to make a decision soon

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football: What Marcus Bragg means to the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Auburn football lands WKU transfer Marcus Bragg

By Andrew StefaniakJun 19, 2022