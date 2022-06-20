Sportsbook raises Auburn football's 2022 projected win total

The Auburn football win total line set by Bet Online opened at 5.5 total wins for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers.

Since then it has moved to six.

This means the money is following Auburn winning more than 5.5 games this season.

In a year where Auburn's first five games are all at home and the Tigers will have a chance to be in all of them, the line of 5.5 total wins seemed low to a lot of folks. This move by Bet Online is not a surprise.

Other books have Auburn's win total at 6.5. It will be interesting to see if Bet Online eventually moves the Auburn win totals line to match that before the start of the season.

In 2021, Auburn's win total opened at seven. They ended up winning six games last season.

There are a ton of questions nationally about this Auburn football team and what the future looks like under Harsin. Seemingly every publication has Auburn picked to finish last in the SEC West. The publications that list and predict records typically have Auburn finishing 6-6 in 2022. If that were the case, the bet on Bet Online would be a push.

This coaching staff will be in a perfect position to overachieve with the way the schedule falls this year. The Tigers will have to capitalize on the several toss-up games on the schedule.

