Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins

Just one day after four-star receiver Karmello English decided to decommit from the Tigers, Auburn landed another four-star receiver to soften the blow.

The Tigers landed Adam Hopkins, a six-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Thomasville, Georgia. He is ranked as the 189th best player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.

Hopkins chose Auburn over schools like Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, and Tennessee.

It is great to pull a kid across the Alabama-Georgia line, especially when the hometown Bulldogs were in the race for Hopkins.

When it comes to Hopkins on the field, he is a very crisp route runner. He is able to get open by running clean routes, much like Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

Hopkins has excellent hands and can make lighting quick cuts to get himself open.

While Hopkins has a ton of athleticism and is very fast, he uses his knowledge of the game to help him get open rather than his athleticism.

Hopkins is the type of player who should be able to shine for the Tigers, assuming he continues to develop.

The Auburn faithful were very upset to lose English, so adding a player like Hopkins to this recruiting class to bring it back up to eight additions is huge.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about the Tigers landing Hopkins.