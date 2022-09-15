Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins

Auburn Twitter was HYPE to land receiver Adam Hopkins.

Just one day after four-star receiver Karmello English decided to decommit from the Tigers, Auburn landed another four-star receiver to soften the blow. 

The Tigers landed Adam Hopkins, a six-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Thomasville, Georgia. He is ranked as the 189th best player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. 

Hopkins chose Auburn over schools like Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, and Tennessee. 

It is great to pull a kid across the Alabama-Georgia line, especially when the hometown Bulldogs were in the race for Hopkins. 

When it comes to Hopkins on the field, he is a very crisp route runner. He is able to get open by running clean routes, much like Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. 

Hopkins has excellent hands and can make lighting quick cuts to get himself open. 

While Hopkins has a ton of athleticism and is very fast, he uses his knowledge of the game to help him get open rather than his athleticism. 

Hopkins is the type of player who should be able to shine for the Tigers, assuming he continues to develop. 

The Auburn faithful were very upset to lose English, so adding a player like Hopkins to this recruiting class to bring it back up to eight additions is huge. 

Let's see what Auburn Twitter had to say about the Tigers landing Hopkins.

Coach Ike HilliardFirst spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley reacts pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

The Auburn Tigers are projected to play in a familiar bowl game

By Cooper Posey
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball announces 2023 SEC schedule

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac Blackerby
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Four-star wide receiver Karmello English decommits from Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Brandon Council (71) carries the American flag as the Tigers take the field prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn once again falls in ESPN's FPI rankings after beating San Jose State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.
Football

Rich McGlynn named interim Athletic Director for Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Penn State?

By Andrew Stefaniak