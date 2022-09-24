Skip to main content

Auburn football commit Jamarrion Harkless discusses why he chose the Tigers

Jamarrion Harkless attests "atmosphere" and the "welcoming environment" to his commitment decision.

One of Auburn's most recent additions to their 2023 class is three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless from Lexington, Kentucky.

Harkless is a six-foot-four, 290-pound defensive tackle, making him a nightmare for an offensive lineman to try and move.

In his first high school game since being an Auburn commit, Harkless recorded a few tackles and did a terrific job stopping the run.

He was able to cover multiple gaps making it easy for the linebackers to make tackles when the running back bounced it outside.

Harkless's school, Frederick Douglass, the number one team in Kentucky, took on the number six team in the state Scott County and beat them 41-0. 

Harkless barely played in the second half as his team was winning by such a wide margin. 

Harkless spoke with Auburn Daily after the game. He discussed why he chose Auburn, and he had this to say:

"The coaching staff, they really believe in me, and I really like them. When I committed, like eight players hit me up and said welcome to the family, so they are really welcoming. The environment, I mean, it's like no other. I think it's the best environment I've ever been to, and I've been to a lot of schools."

It's great to hear that Harkless has such a great relationship with the coaching staff and the players. 

Harkless is a very skilled football player and will bring an innate run-stopping ability to the Plains. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Frederick Douglass' Jamarrion Harkless yells in frustration after South Warren scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to seal the Spartans' win in the 5A KHSAA football championship Saturday. Dec.3, 2021 South Warren Vs Frederick Douglass 2021 State Football Championship
Football

Auburn football commit Jamarrion Harkless discusses why he chose the Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5140
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable 9: A battle of Tigers

By Trey Lee
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Four

By Lance Dawe
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers second baseman Cole Foster (7) runs past first base after hitting a double against the Stanford Cardinal during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball looking to veterans Foster, Howell to lead this fall

By Lindsay Crosby
Tank Bigsby carrying the football. John Samuel Shenker looking downfield.
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Four of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Locked On Auburn is your Daily Auburn football podcast.
Podcasts

PODCAST: How Auburn football, Robby Ashford can defeat the Missouri Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches the reply board against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Scouting the Missouri Tigers: Five questions answered by Mizzou Sports Talk

By Zac Blackerby