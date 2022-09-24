Auburn football commit Jamarrion Harkless discusses why he chose the Tigers

One of Auburn's most recent additions to their 2023 class is three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless from Lexington, Kentucky.

Harkless is a six-foot-four, 290-pound defensive tackle, making him a nightmare for an offensive lineman to try and move.

In his first high school game since being an Auburn commit, Harkless recorded a few tackles and did a terrific job stopping the run.

He was able to cover multiple gaps making it easy for the linebackers to make tackles when the running back bounced it outside.

Harkless's school, Frederick Douglass, the number one team in Kentucky, took on the number six team in the state Scott County and beat them 41-0.

Harkless barely played in the second half as his team was winning by such a wide margin.

Harkless spoke with Auburn Daily after the game. He discussed why he chose Auburn, and he had this to say:

"The coaching staff, they really believe in me, and I really like them. When I committed, like eight players hit me up and said welcome to the family, so they are really welcoming. The environment, I mean, it's like no other. I think it's the best environment I've ever been to, and I've been to a lot of schools."

It's great to hear that Harkless has such a great relationship with the coaching staff and the players.

Harkless is a very skilled football player and will bring an innate run-stopping ability to the Plains.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch