A look at Auburn's class entering Early Signing Day

Entering Early Signing Day, the Auburn Tigers are sitting just outside the top 20 according to the 247 class rankings at 22.

At the time of this writing, Hugh Freeze's program is looking at 18 commitments and two transfers. Auburn also has a ton of momentum going into one of the most important days of the year.

Auburn will add more players on Wednesday, but here's a look at where things are Wednesday evening.

Jeremiah Cobb

4-star running back, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory - Montgomery, AL

Darron Reed

4-star defensive lineman, Carver - Columbus, GA

Sylvester Smith

4-star safety, Munford - Munford, AL

Terrance Love

4-star safety, Langston Hughes - Fairburn, GA

Daquayvious Sorey

4-star receiver, Chipley - Chipley, FL

Wilky Denaud

4-star defensive lineman, John Carroll - Fort Pierce, FL

Clay Wedin

4-star offensive lineman, Carrollwood Day - Tampa, FL

Bradyn Joiner

3-star offensive lineman, Auburn - Auburn, AL

Connor Lew

3-star offensive lineman, Kennesaw Mountain - Acworth, GA

Colton Hood

3-star cornerback, Eagles Landing Christian Academy - McDonough, GA

Izaavion Miller (Juco)

3-star offensive lineman, Southwest Mississippi C.C. - Summit, MS

JC Hart

3-star cornerback, Loachapoka - Notasulga, AL

Tyler Johnson

3-star offensive tackle, Natchitoches Central - Natchitoches, LA

Quientrail Jamison-Travis (Juco)

3-star defensive lineman, Iowa Western C.C. Council Bluffs, IA

Brenton Williams

3-star EDGE, Opelika - Opelika, AL

Stephen Johnson

3-star defensive lineman, Whitewater - Fayetteville, GA

Hank Brown

3-star quarterback, Lipscomb Academy - Nashville, TN

Keyone Jenkins

3-star quarterback, Miami Central - Miami, FL

Transfers

Elijah McAllister

Former Vanderbilt EDGE

Rivaldo Fairweather

Former FIU Tight End