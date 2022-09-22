A history of Auburn football's quarterback position under Bryan Harsin

Things have gotten out of hand pretty quickly for Auburn's quarterback room.

Two players are out for this weekend's matchup with the Missouri Tigers, including starter TJ Finley and third-stringer Zach Calzada (who was expected to receive some form of playing time this weekend).

Now, as things turn sour in what feels like the waning moments of the Bryan Harsin era, it's time to reflect.

Harsin was championed as a solid quarterbacks coach during his time as head coach at Boise State, turning lower-ranked recruits into efficient game managers.

But how has he managed the position during his short tenure with the Tigers? Here's a list of every quarterback to pass through Auburn since Harsin was hired in 2020.

Shoutout Saturday Down South's Connor O'Gara for putting this list together.

Bo Nix - Transferred © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Nix started for three seasons at Auburn before sustaining an injury vs Mississippi State in 2021 and transferring to Oregon just weeks after the season concluded. Cord Sandberg - Transferred AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Sandberg was a backup quarterback that transferred to Eastern Kentucky a month after Harsin was hired. Chayil Garnett - Transferred AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Garnett transferred to Tennessee State in May of 2021. Dematrius Davis - Transferred © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Davis, a former four-star quarterback, transferred to Alabama State in April of this year. TJ Finley - Injured AP Photo/Vasha Hunt Finley (LSU transfer) is currently out with a shoulder injury. During his time with Auburn he has completed 56.9% of his passes for seven touchdowns to five interceptions. Zach Calzada - Injured © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Calzada transferred in from Texas A&M and has yet to see the field for Auburn. Robby Ashford - First-time starter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Ashford (Oregon transfer) will get his first collegiate start after splitting time with Finley at quarterback this season. Holden Geriner - Active backup Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The true freshman (originally No. 4 on Auburn's depth chart) is expected to see playing time vs Missouri this Saturday.

It's an unimpressive stretch of signal-callers for the Tigers, no doubt. Unfortunately, through almost two years, Harsin has failed to elevate the position past its mediocre status.

Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner will get a chance to start to turn things around this weekend.

