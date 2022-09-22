Skip to main content

A history of Auburn football's quarterback position under Bryan Harsin

The Tigers have had an interesting stretch at quarterback during Harsin's tenure.
Things have gotten out of hand pretty quickly for Auburn's quarterback room.

Two players are out for this weekend's matchup with the Missouri Tigers, including starter TJ Finley and third-stringer Zach Calzada (who was expected to receive some form of playing time this weekend).

Now, as things turn sour in what feels like the waning moments of the Bryan Harsin era, it's time to reflect.

Harsin was championed as a solid quarterbacks coach during his time as head coach at Boise State, turning lower-ranked recruits into efficient game managers.

But how has he managed the position during his short tenure with the Tigers? Here's a list of every quarterback to pass through Auburn since Harsin was hired in 2020.

Bo Nix - Transferred

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Nix started for three seasons at Auburn before sustaining an injury vs Mississippi State in 2021 and transferring to Oregon just weeks after the season concluded.

Cord Sandberg - Transferred

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, left, and Auburn quarterback Cord Sandberg (24) look at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sandberg was a backup quarterback that transferred to Eastern Kentucky a month after Harsin was hired.

Chayil Garnett - Transferred

Tennessee State quarterback Chayil Garnett (4) passes for a short gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Garnett transferred to Tennessee State in May of 2021.

Dematrius Davis - Transferred

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Davis, a former four-star quarterback, transferred to Alabama State in April of this year.

TJ Finley - Injured

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) rolls away from Alabama pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Finley (LSU transfer) is currently out with a shoulder injury. During his time with Auburn he has completed 56.9% of his passes for seven touchdowns to five interceptions.

Zach Calzada - Injured

Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Calzada transferred in from Texas A&M and has yet to see the field for Auburn.

Robby Ashford - First-time starter

Robby Ashford vs Penn State.

Ashford (Oregon transfer) will get his first collegiate start after splitting time with Finley at quarterback this season.

Holden Geriner - Active backup

Auburn quarterback Holden Geriner pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.

The true freshman (originally No. 4 on Auburn's depth chart) is expected to see playing time vs Missouri this Saturday.

It's an unimpressive stretch of signal-callers for the Tigers, no doubt. Unfortunately, through almost two years, Harsin has failed to elevate the position past its mediocre status.

Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner will get a chance to start to turn things around this weekend.

