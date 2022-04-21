Skip to main content

Auburn football adds another staff position

The Auburn Tigers are adding another off-field role to their staff.

Bryan Harsin continues to expand the size of his off-field staff this offseason. After leaving a lot to be desired on the recruiting front last season, the Auburn Tigers are pulling out everything they can to make sure that does not happen in the 2023 class. 

Auburn has hired JJ Wahlquist to be Director of Branding & Content Strategy per a tweet Thursday morning. 

Wahlquist tweeted the following:

"Thrilled to announce that I’ve begun a new role with @AuburnFootball as the Director of Branding & Content Strategy! Taite & I are so pumped to join this Auburn Family. THANK YOU to absolutely everyone who has helped us get to where we are now"

The tweet also contains a picture of Wahlquist and his wife in front of the Auburn University sign by Samford Hall. 

Wahlquist is coming from Minnesota where he had a similar role with the Golden Gophers. Before his stint with the Golden Gophers, he spent time in the SEC at Mississippi State and also had a job out west in the Pac 12 with the Oregon Ducks. He started his career at Bethel. 

This is an excerpt of his bio on the Golden Gophers site:

Wahlquist began his career as a Graphics Specialist for Bethel University Athletics. In over three years with the Royals, he improved the Bethel University Athletics’ social media presence to one of the most-followed Division III programs in the upper Midwest. Walhquist also established the creative direction for the partnership between Nike and Bethel Athletics via social graphics.

The Auburn Tigers look to make some noise this offseason as they prepare for a strong class in 2023. 

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

