Auburn opens as massive underdogs against Alabama

After a rough start to the season against the spread, the Auburn Tigers have covered three games in a row.

If you didn't already love Coach Carnell Williams, you have to now, thanks to all of the money he is making the betting community.

The Tigers defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 41-17 to cover the -5.5 line. Covering in this game makes the Tigers 5-6 against the spread this season.

Now the Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa hoping to beat their rival and become bowl eligible.

This is a tall ask, but as all Auburn fans know, crazy things happen when the Tigers take on the Tide.

The spread has opened with Alabama being heavily favored in this game which isn't a surprise as they are the home team.

But the Iron Bowl is almost always a close game, so taking the Tigers to cover in this ball game might not be a bad bet.

Auburn might have found an offensive grove against Western Kentucky as they were able to put up 41 points.

Hopefully, this will travel with them to T-Town as the Tigers try to pull off the massive upset.

Let's look to see what Vegas has to say about Auburn vs. Alabama.

Sports Illustrated SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+21.5) FanDuel SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+21.5) BET MGM Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+21.5) Caesars SportsBook Zach Bland/AU Athletics Auburn (+21.5) WynnBet SportsBook Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn (+21.5) PointsBet Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers Auburn (+21.5) UniBet Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers Auburn (+21.5)

