Auburn opens as massive underdogs against Alabama

Vegas does not think the Iron Bowl is going to be close.

After a rough start to the season against the spread, the Auburn Tigers have covered three games in a row. 

If you didn't already love Coach Carnell Williams, you have to now, thanks to all of the money he is making the betting community. 

The Tigers defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 41-17 to cover the -5.5 line. Covering in this game makes the Tigers 5-6 against the spread this season. 

Now the Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa hoping to beat their rival and become bowl eligible. 

This is a tall ask, but as all Auburn fans know, crazy things happen when the Tigers take on the Tide. 

The spread has opened with Alabama being heavily favored in this game which isn't a surprise as they are the home team.

But the Iron Bowl is almost always a close game, so taking the Tigers to cover in this ball game might not be a bad bet. 

Auburn might have found an offensive grove against Western Kentucky as they were able to put up 41 points. 

Hopefully, this will travel with them to T-Town as the Tigers try to pull off the massive upset. 

Let's look to see what Vegas has to say about Auburn vs. Alabama. 

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

DJ James

Auburn (+21.5)

FanDuel SportsBook

Tank Bigsby

Auburn (+21.5)

BET MGM

Keionte Scott

Auburn (+21.5)

Caesars SportsBook

Koy Moore (0) catches a pass from Jarquez Hunter (27) during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Bland/AU Athletics

Auburn (+21.5)

WynnBet SportsBook

Brandon Frazier

Auburn (+21.5)

PointsBet

Colby Wooden (25) blocks a pass during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn (+21.5)

UniBet

Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

Auburn (+21.5)

Auburn Mascot Aubie and Alabama mascot Big Al stand on the steps of the state capitol building as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey greets college and university mascots from across the state to recognize College Colors Day during an event with the Higher Education Partnership in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 1, 2022. Colors03
