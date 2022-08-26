Reports: Allen Greene on his way out from Auburn

Allen Greene may be on his way out from Auburn five months before his contract ends in January.

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Greene was interested in getting more clarification about his pending extension while Auburn wanted to wait until the end of the season. Auburn's response prompted Greene to look for an exit strategy.

There had been rumors and rumblings that Greene would not be granted an extension to his existing deal for months but this report adds some legitimacy and urgency to the end of the Greene saga at Auburn.

Thamel also reported that some finality will be expected on Friday.

Here's what Thamel said in his tweet on Friday.

Sources: Auburn and athletic director Allen Greene are in negotiations regarding his imminent departure from the school. He has only five months remaining on his contract. Some finality is expected today.

According to sources, Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January. Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision, which led to Greene finding an exit strategy.

Greene took over as Auburn's Athletic Director in January of 2018. He served in the same role at the University at Buffalo from November 2015 until his arrival at Auburn. His most notable hire was Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin.

